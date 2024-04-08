Zendaya serves major Wimbledon vibes with her 'Challengers' press tour outfits

Zendaya's wardrobe for the Challengers press tour is nothing short of a grand slam, serving up an ace with fashion ensembles that channel the classic vibe of Wimbledon and the historic racquet sport.
The Euphoria star’s looks resonate with the spirit of iconic tournaments through a masterful play of tennis greens, the chartreuse yellow evocative of tennis balls, and crisp Wimbledon whites.Her carefully curated wardrobe, courtesy of stylist Law Roach, not only accentuates her role in her tennis-themed film but also demonstrate the timeless appeal of the preppy aesthetic.
As summer approaches, signalling a return to tennis season, the release of Zendaya's new film is poised to significantly influence fashion trends. The effect is expected to do for tennis what Margot Robbie did for Barbiecore. Her titular role in the live-action Barbie film caused a global surge in the demand for pink outfits and it was reported that Google searches for 'Barbiecore' increased in interest by 335% worldwide.
The anticipation surrounding Challengers has sparked a notable surge in interest for tennis-inspired outfits, evidenced by a 75% increase in searches for 'tennis outfit' over the past three months on Pinterest. Specific items such as 'black tennis skirt outfits' have seen a twofold increase in searches, while 'tennis skirt outfits' and 'V neck sweaters' have also enjoyed significant upticks in popularity, by 50% and 90% respectively.
This burgeoning trend extends beyond just tennis, as evidenced by Pinterest's annual trends report. Searches for badminton-related fashion have climbed by 2.5 times over the last three months, aligning with their 'Make a Racket' trend prediction that encompasses both tennis and badminton influences in fashion. Jenna Waller, Head of Fashion at Pinterest UK, notes that racket sports are gaining traction both on the court and on the silver screen saying “From tennis skirts and sweater vests to trainers and polo tops, the classic looks offer a preppy uniform for all occasions.”
Adding another layer to the tennis-fashion crossover, tennis legend Serena Williams has recently launched Wyn Beauty, a tennis-inspired beauty range designed with the active individual in mind. Branded as "Makeup you can move in," Wyn Beauty caters to those seeking beauty products that complement an active lifestyle. Neatly wrapped in optic-yellow ‘chartreuse’ tennis ball coloured packaging.
So far each appearance by Zendaya has been a showcase of fashion that not only pays tribute to the world of tennis but also pushes the boundaries of traditional style. Zendaya's Challengers wardrobe reflects her ability to create winning looks that are both thematic and chic.
Let's walk through Zendaya’s curated wardrobe that's as striking as an overhead smash on the court:
What is Zendaya’s movie Challengers about?
Tashi, once a professional tennis player and now a skilled coach, has remarkably guided her husband from being an average player to a celebrated grand slam winner. In an attempt to snap him out of a slump, she encourages him to compete in a challenger event — a step nearly at the bottom of professional tennis competitions. The situation heats up when he faces off against Patrick, a one-time rising star who has since faded, who is also his old best friend and Tashi's ex. The story is set to captivate viewers when it is released on April 26, 2024 in the UK.