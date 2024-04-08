Zendaya serves major Wimbledon vibes with her 'Challengers' press tour outfits

Zendaya's wardrobe for the Challengers press tour is nothing short of a grand slam, serving up an ace with fashion ensembles that channel the classic vibe of Wimbledon and the historic racquet sport.

The Euphoria star’s looks resonate with the spirit of iconic tournaments through a masterful play of tennis greens, the chartreuse yellow evocative of tennis balls, and crisp Wimbledon whites.Her carefully curated wardrobe, courtesy of stylist Law Roach, not only accentuates her role in her tennis-themed film but also demonstrate the timeless appeal of the preppy aesthetic.

As summer approaches, signalling a return to tennis season, the release of Zendaya's new film is poised to significantly influence fashion trends. The effect is expected to do for tennis what Margot Robbie did for Barbiecore. Her titular role in the live-action Barbie film caused a global surge in the demand for pink outfits and it was reported that Google searches for 'Barbiecore' increased in interest by 335% worldwide.

The anticipation surrounding Challengers has sparked a notable surge in interest for tennis-inspired outfits, evidenced by a 75% increase in searches for 'tennis outfit' over the past three months on Pinterest. Specific items such as 'black tennis skirt outfits' have seen a twofold increase in searches, while 'tennis skirt outfits' and 'V neck sweaters' have also enjoyed significant upticks in popularity, by 50% and 90% respectively.

© Brendon Thorne Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor at the Australian premiere of Challengers in Sydney

This burgeoning trend extends beyond just tennis, as evidenced by Pinterest's annual trends report. Searches for badminton-related fashion have climbed by 2.5 times over the last three months, aligning with their 'Make a Racket' trend prediction that encompasses both tennis and badminton influences in fashion. Jenna Waller, Head of Fashion at Pinterest UK, notes that racket sports are gaining traction both on the court and on the silver screen saying “From tennis skirts and sweater vests to trainers and polo tops, the classic looks offer a preppy uniform for all occasions.”

Adding another layer to the tennis-fashion crossover, tennis legend Serena Williams has recently launched Wyn Beauty, a tennis-inspired beauty range designed with the active individual in mind. Branded as "Makeup you can move in," Wyn Beauty caters to those seeking beauty products that complement an active lifestyle. Neatly wrapped in optic-yellow ‘chartreuse’ tennis ball coloured packaging.

So far each appearance by Zendaya has been a showcase of fashion that not only pays tribute to the world of tennis but also pushes the boundaries of traditional style. Zendaya's Challengers wardrobe reflects her ability to create winning looks that are both thematic and chic.

Let's walk through Zendaya’s curated wardrobe that's as striking as an overhead smash on the court:

Match Point Whites © Daniele Venturelli In a look that could define match point, the Euphoria star wore a tailored white blazer paired with a flowing skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. White pumps completed the outfit, keeping it anchored in the Wimbledon colour tradition, but with a daring cut that speaks to her signature bold style. The outfit was perfect to attend the premiere hosted at Cinema Barberini on April 8 in Rome.

Silver Service © Getty In another nod to the tennis aesthetic, Zendaya turned heads in a custom Loewe mini in Rome. Shimmering with all-over sparkles, featuring a deep plunging neckline and a playful pleated skirt the outfit hinted at a traditional tennis dress. The standout feature was the unique heels, custom designed by Loewe, with realistic optic-yellow tennis balls on the stems. The score is "One-Love" for her fashion-forward ensemble.

Wimbledon Whites © Getty For the photocall at UGC Normandie on April 6, Zendaya elegantly embodied the Wimbledon whites tradition. She donned a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, featuring a white leather bustier gown that cascaded into a multilayered mousseline skirt, complemented by a matching white leather belt. The structured bodice and flowing skirt, with its gentle pleats forming a train, mirrored the graceful arc of a tennis lob. To complete her look, Zendaya adorned herself with Bulgari High Jewellery, including a striking necklace, rings, and earrings.

Optic-Yellow © Getty During the Paris press conference at Hotel Crillon Zendaya emulated the vibrant colour of a tennis ball with a Marc Jacobs designed number. She donned a slick, satin suit that made a bold statement. The outfit which hails from Louis Vuitton’s 1999 archives, flaunted a relaxed fit with an open front jacket that teased a casual, yet polished look. Her choice of accessories – a petite gold bag and high-heeled silver sandals – added a touch of glamour to the sporty colour palette.



Tennis Greens © Getty During the Paris leg of her press tour, Zendaya presented a day look that beautifully married the tennis aesthetic with contemporary elegance. She donned a green checkerboard coat from Louis Vuitton’s SS13 collection designed by Marc Jacobs. The ensemble featured a sharp collar, large buttons down the front, and a hem that grazed the mid-thigh. The pattern itself mirrored a tennis court's chequered lines, and the green embodied the lush hue of Wimbledon's perfectly manicured grass. To accessorise her look, Zendaya opted for Bulgari jewellery, selecting a Bulgari Cabochon ring paired with a B.zero1 ring and earrings, adding a luxurious touch to the sporty ensemble. A white headband completed the outfit, enhancing the tennis-inspired theme with retro flair.

Evening Match © James Gourley,Getty Zendaya showcased her flawless style in a Loewe sequined green gown, accented to mirror the silhouette of a tennis player. The gown's high slit, plunging neckline, and sequin shimmer perfectly captured the dynamic energy of a grand slam event. Elevating her ensemble, Zendaya adorned herself with Bulgari High Jewellery earrings and a Serpenti ring.

What is Zendaya’s movie Challengers about?

Tashi, once a professional tennis player and now a skilled coach, has remarkably guided her husband from being an average player to a celebrated grand slam winner. In an attempt to snap him out of a slump, she encourages him to compete in a challenger event — a step nearly at the bottom of professional tennis competitions. The situation heats up when he faces off against Patrick, a one-time rising star who has since faded, who is also his old best friend and Tashi's ex. The story is set to captivate viewers when it is released on April 26, 2024 in the UK.