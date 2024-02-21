Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet just wore matching jumpsuits and we're obsessed

After the showstopping press tour wardrobes of Margot Robbie for Barbie and Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid last year, we didn't think anything pre-movie release dress code would rival it in 2024.

It turns out, however, that fashion icon Zendaya should never be underestimated - her Dune: Part Two promotional 'fits have put futuristic fashion on our sartorial radars and we are utterly obsessed.

After wearing a cropped statement look from Bottega Veneta and her Mugler '95 robot suit that broke the internet, the 27-year-old has matched outfits with her co-star Timothée Chalamet, and frankly, it's the icing on the Dune costume cake.

© Chung Sung-Jun Zendaya wore a peach jumpsuit from Juun.J

Stepping out in Seoul, South Korea for a press conference on the upcoming movie, it was inevitable that Zendaya would wear an iconic fit.

As expected, she stunned in a peach-toned jumpsuit from Juun.J's SS24 RTW collection.

Her outfit provided the perfect balance of contoured and oversized, with straight-leg trousers and contrasting dramatic sleeves. A waist-cinching belt gave the fit a flattering, shapely silhouette. Zendaya wore the zip low to create a V-neckline and styled it off the shoulder to give the look an air of femininity alongside tonal Christian Louboutin court heels.

© Chung Sung-Jun Zendaya and Timothée wore matching jumpsuits in an iconic press tour fashion moment

Zips and ribbed panels adorning the piece gave it that ultra-modern feel.

Though Zendaya's outfit had a futuristic feel to suit the tone of the Dune series, her look was actually bang on trend - peach fuzz is Pantone's colour of the year for 2024, "a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and heart," the company explained on Instagram.

In a 'same but different' look that gave aristocratic twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer a run for their signature dress code, Timothée Chalamet wore the same jumpsuit as Zendaya by the same Korean designer, but in a light grey colourway.

© Han Myung-Gu Timothee Chalamet wore the same jumpsuit as Zendaya in grey

He also wore shoes from the same colour palette, opting for grey chunky boots.

An iconic press tour fashion moment if we ever saw one.