Zendaya just cosplayed Cindy Crawford at the Challengers photocall in Monte Carlo

Acting luminary and modern fashion muse Zendaya has wasted no time in carving herself out as one of the best dressed celebrities of 2024.

Hot off the heels of her futuristic Dune: Part Two 'tour'drobe (did somebody say robo-glam?), the actress has come through with another series of serves, this time with a tenniscore spin, nodding to her upcoming flick Challengers.

© Getty Zendaya attended day seven of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

In collaboration with her long-time stylist Law Roach, the 27-year-old has been leaning into a preppy, tennis-inspired aesthetic.

And her latest 'fit, referencing the sport's historic dress code, was a total grand slam.

© Getty Zendaya was serving major tenniscore vibes from the crowd

Continuing with her courtside style agenda, Zendaya attended the seventh day of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

The actress opted for a white sleeveless vest tucked into a white box pleat skirt, her now-signature Baroque Bob hairstyle and a fresh French mani – very all-American country club.

© Getty The A-lister styled her archive mini with white heels

Zendaya switched things up slightly for the Challengers photocall which took place over the weekend in Milan. But her super similar outfit also stuck to the 'tennis whites' theme.

© Getty Supermodel Cindy Crawford originally wore the piece at New York Fashion Week in 1991

She wore a white mini dress from Ralph Lauren's SS92 collection, styled alongside Bulgari jewels, which was originally worn on the runway by supermodel royalty Cindy Crawford. The piece featured a fitted, halter-style neckline with a flicky collar, and extended out into a structured skirt.

© Getty The actress wore her hair in a voluminous, opulent bob

"My stylist Law and I, we've been working together since we were 14 and we kind of did kind of by accident back on The Greatest Showman… like 'method dressing' and kind of being inspired by the film," Zendaya revealed in a recent interview on The One Show.

In choosing an archive piece from one of the original pioneering preppy labels, Zendaya proved the perennial appeal of a crisp white hue and a clean, minimalist dress silhouette.

Ace doesn't quite cut it…