Emma Corrin looks oh-so haute in belted Schiaparelli suit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



They say you have to risk it to get the biscuit, and Emma Corrin’s red carpet wardrobe is a hard lesson in said popular theory.

On Thursday, the actor attended the Deadpool & Wolverine UK Fan Event in London, sporting a look that can only be described as deliciously camp.

© Getty Emma Corrin sported Sschiaparelli Couture SS24 styled by Harry Lambert

The 28-year-old hit the red carpet to promote their latest on-screen endeavour, dressed in a sci-fi Western ensemble sourced from Schiaparelli’s SS24 Couture collection. Their jacket drew immediate attention, thanks to it’s silver-tipped, belt-clad corset design, operatic balloon sleeves, white sequined lapels and biker silhouette.

The ornate outerwear garment was paired with high-waisted black wide-legs, also fresh off Daniel Roseberry’s runway.

© Getty The star's luxury look was elevated with Cartier jewels

Taking inspiration from the sex appeal-meets-showbiz collections of Yves Saint Laurent, Cristóbal Balenciaga and Azzedine Alaïa, the outfit perfectly played into the fantastical theme of the dark comedy Wolverine franchise.

Frosting themself in chunky Cartier jewels, Emma sported their default dark pixie cut to complement a natural beauty blend executed by celebrity makeup artists Gina Kane and Lisa Eldridge.

Taking to social media to share their latest sartorial success, the star drew attention from fellow on-screen veterans such as Daisy Edgar-Jones, Janelle Monae, Paloma Faith and Clara Amfo who quickly gathered online to covet the striking Schiaparelli creation.

Emma was joined at the exclusive event by co-stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, all of whom opted for simple yet sleek suited aesthetics.

Emma appears to be reasserting themself as a sartorial one to watch. Teaming up once again with their trusty stylist Harry Lambert, whose clientele includes Harry Styles and Josh O’Connor, Emma attended the film’s fan event in Berlin on Sunday.

MORE: Emma Corrin turns heads in avant-garde look during latest red carpet appearance

RELATED: The Crown star Emma Corrin's celebrity friends rush to support her after 'intimate' post

Leaning into an all-black aesthetic yet again, the Cambridge graduate wore a black silk mini shirt dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, featuring a high neckline, a lustrous shine and dramatically fluted sleeves. The garment culminated in a set of black suspenders that fastened to the actor’s sheer stockings cut with a lace trim. A black belt and a pair of open-toe heels elevated the outfit, quite literally.