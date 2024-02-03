Victoria Beckham has teamed up with Breitling on a £24,000 watch, and it’s predicted to sell out

It was Marilyn Monroe who famously quipped, "I've been on a calendar, but I've never been on time."

If only she had been around for Victoria Beckham’s recently unveiled new collection which will make sure that you are stylish as you are punctual.

The matriarch of the Beckham clan has teamed up with Breitling on a stunning revamp of their Chronomat Automatic 36 , and the watches that have emerged from the partnership are the epitome of cool. A symbiosis of her iconic personal style and horological mastery.

Inspired by her Spring Summer 2024 line, the colour palette whispers sophistication with an edge - a nod to the designer’s penchant for blending classic silhouettes with modern twists. The collection reimagines the Chronomat’s assertive geometry and functionality with a softer, more contemporary aesthetic, in a way it mirrors her own evolution from pop icon to fashion mogul.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to why her clothes fit perfectly every time

RELATED: Victoria Beckham honours Eva Longoria's Oscar nomination in 2024's chicest dress trend

Model Annemary Aderibigbe stars in the campaign which was shot by Mario Sorrenti

Her style is now defined by clean lines and refined colour schemes, and the watches meld her understated elegance with a hint of edginess. The inclusion of Beckham’s initials alongside the Breitling logo on these timepieces gives a subtle nod to the designer.

Limited to just 1,500 pieces, this collaboration sets the tone for exclusivity. Each watch, whether in stainless steel or yellow gold “a material specially revived by Breitling for use on this exclusive line.” Each carries the mark of its rarity directly on the dial, a chic reminder of its unique place in the fashion universe; “‘One of 100’ for the gold and ‘One of 500’ for the stainless steel.”

MORE: Victoria Beckham is 'The original Mob Wife' - Here’s 10 photos that prove it...

RELATED: I found an insanely flattering £14 H&M dress - and it's serving major Victoria Beckham vibes

The watches colourways inspired by Victoria Beckham’s SS24 palette; peppermint, midnight blue, dove gray, and sand.

The exclusivity goes some way to explain the price, a cool £23,750 for the gold version and a more reasonable £4,700 for the steel.

The collection’s commitment to retaining the Chronomat’s iconic elements, such as the metal rouleaux bracelet and raised rider tabs, while infusing them with Beckham’s minimalist and forward-thinking design ethos, is the best of both worlds.

We’ve got our eyes on the midnight blue and gold iteration, but something tells us it’s only ‘a matter of time’ before they all sell out.