The Crown star Emma Corrin's celebrity friends rush to support her after 'intimate' post The actress has shared a major update with her Instagram followers

Emma Corrin has shared a major update with her Instagram followers. The young star, who is best known for her award-winning turn as Princess Diana in the most recent season of Netflix's period drama The Crown, has updated her pronouns on Instagram to read 'she/they' meaning that she identifies both as a woman and as non-binary.

Shortly after changing her pronouns, Emma took to her grid to share a series of throwback photos of herself. In the black-and-white snaps taken by artist David-Simon Dayan, the 25-year-old actress can be seen with a makeshift binder wrapped around her chest, which is a garment often worn by trans and non-binary people to flatten their breasts.

In the caption of the post, Emma revealed that the photos were taken before she invested in her first "proper binder". It read: "Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it."

Emma's post was met with support from stars such as Jennifer Garner and BRIT award-winning singer Arlo Parks, among others.

"Beautiful pictures," singer Paloma Faith commented while Skins actress Kaya Scodelario wrote: "Beauty". The Chronicles of Narnia actress Georgie Henley, who is a close friend of Emma's, added: "Angel".

The actress, who has also appeared in period drama Grantchester and the 2020 film Misbehaviour, first came out as queer earlier this year. Back in April, she shared an image from a photo shoot for POP Magazine that showed her dressed in a wedding gown and referred to herself as "queer bride". She has also revealed in other interviews that she has dated both men and women.

Emma's revelation comes ahead of her next major role. She is set to star opposite Harry Styles in the film My Policeman, which based on the critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. Amazon Studios has bought the rights to the film, which means we could see it head straight to streaming, although a release date has not yet been announced.

