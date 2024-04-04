Victoria Beckham x Mango: Everything you need to know about the new fashion collection

Fans of both Victoria Beckham and High street retailer Mango are destined to have a great day today as the news that the two are joining forces for an exclusive spring collection dropped this morning.

© Instagram / @mango We're already obsessed

"A perfect blend of classic British luxury"

The news doesn’t come as a shock to many fashion fans as Mango has been renowned for its designer collaborations in the past, most recently partnering with Los Angeles brand SIMONMILLER for a capsule of sell-out funky silhouettes and bold hues. Previous to that the high street brand tapped ‘it’ girls Camille Charrière and Pernille Teisbaek.

What to expect from VB x Mango:

Although we don’t know much about the new collection, in a press release from Mango the brand has promised, "A perfect blend of classic British luxury, Victoria Beckham's immaculate style and Mango's contemporary design.” The press release also outlined that the collection will feature “precision tailoring with a twist, feminine dresses, versatile knitwear, stand-out bags, accessories and shoes.”

© Mango This spring we're exclusively only wearing VB x Mango

If we know anything about VB it’s that she loves a silky slip dress, structured suit co-ords and classic accessories so we can only assume all of those will be sprinkled throughout.

Both Victoria Beckham and her eponymous brand are known in the fashion world for fusing traditionally masculine and feminine aesthetics together to create garments for the modern woman.

We can also expect bursts colour from the drop, "I think we took such a fresh approach to colour around the eyes at my show, using Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear in Macaron and Sunflower," Victoria told Hello! Fashion's Charlotte Jolly in November issue of Hello! Fashion, "In fact, Macaron has been so popular it sold out at launch."

Victoria also regularly uses her daughter Harper Beckham as her muse, "Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate," she explained, "I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink."

When can we shop the collection?

Luckily for those of us who struggle with patience, the Victoria Beckham x Mango capsule launch isn’t too far away, dropping online and in stores from the 23rd of April 2024.

© Mango VB gives fans a sneak peak of the collection

The collaboration coincides perfectly with Mango's 40th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than creating a soon-to-be sell-out capsule with one of Britain's most respected and aspirational brands and public figures?