Emma Corrin turns heads in avant-garde look during latest red carpet appearance

Emma Corrin is consistently pushing boundaries when it comes to her style and looks, and her latest outfit might be her most avant-garde yet.

The star, who plays Princess Diana on Netflix's hit biopic The Crown, catapulted into fame following her uncanny portrayal of the late princess. Since then, she's made her mark not only as an upcoming Hollywood starlet, but as a fashion icon as well.

She wore the kitschy look for the 2022 Olivier Awards, and was styled by Harry Lambert, who is none other than Harry Styles' stylist as well.

The outfit was part of Loewe's 2022 Fall/Winter ready-to-wear runway show, which featured a variety of trompe l'oeil style dresses.

The 26-year-old's form-fitting dress has a pattern consisting of nude colored balloons all over it and, most controversially, has a model of the tie end of two beige balloons serving as her bra over the slinky dress. It was accesorized with black leather boots and Cartier jewelry.

The actress appropriately acknowledged the campy element of the dress, reminiscent of 2019's MET Gala theme, Camp: Notes of Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag's seminal 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.

The fun dress

She captioned her post with various pictures of the dress with: "To the resiliency of theatres!!! And to god damn CAMP!!"

While some were fans of the outfit, writing: "Best look of the year point blank period," and: "Adore this look!!!" others were not so sure, commenting things such as: "I probably don't get the point," as well as: "Why though?"

Emma's Emmys look by Miu Miu

The last look of Emma's that sparked a major reaction from fans was by Miu Miu, also styled by Harry, for the 2021 Emmys.

It was a straightforward, beige columnal gown, but of course it had to have a controversial accessory, such as the balloon brassiere, this time around it being a matching headcap, long, fingerless gloves, and claw-like black nails.

