Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore one of Victoria Beckham's most offbeat creations ever

Each year, Cannes Film Festival draws in a glittering crop of guests, spanning from cinema luminaries to supermodel beauties, and its 77th annual celebration is no exception.

Runway royalty in particular have been cleaning up on the red carpet, from Naomi Campbell's vintage Chanel couture moment, inspired by none other than herself, to Helena Christensen's bridal-esque Vivienne Westwood corset.

© Getty The supermodel opted for a piece by Victoria Beckham

But another supermodel who brought the goods to La Crioisette was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

On Sunday night, the former Victoria's Secret Angel oozed glamour at the screening of body horror film The Substance, starring Demi Moore.

Eschewing a traditional gown for the special occasion, Rosie favoured a more unorthodox approach by opting for an elegant jumpsuit. This choice reflected her unique style and willingness to step away from conventional fashion norms.

The jumpsuit was designed with a beautiful, fluid drape that gave it a sophisticated and graceful appearance. Its fabric cascaded down her frame, creating a visual effect reminiscent of a gown. The flowing fit on the trouser leg contributed to the illusion, allowing Rosie to enjoy the comfort and practicality of a jumpsuit while still capturing the elegance typically associated with formal evening wear.

© Getty Rosie wore her hair in a slicked-back bun

Rosie's black jumpsuit featured a super sculpted corset, embedded with long silver chains that ran all the way down the front, sweeping the floor as she walked.

The piece, hailing from fashion powerhouse Victoria Beckham's AW24 collection, felt fresh and offbeat, while still retaining that quintessential Cannes flair and flamboyance. According to VB's personal Instagram, Rosie's glitzy jumpsuit will be available to shop online very soon – perfect if you're looking to inject your summer wardrobe with a bit of supermodel energy.

Coinciding with a blunt strapless neckline, the 37-year-old emphasised glow, wearing shimmer-infused body makeup across her collarbones. Tightly-lined eyes, straight arches and a petal pink lip worked in tandem with a super-sleek, knotted bun to complete her red carpet beauty look.