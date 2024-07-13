Maya Jama just made crochet and midriff Wimbledon-appropriate

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If there was ever going to be one A-List style maven who could wear a low-rise crochet skirt to one of the world's most prestigious tennis tournaments and pull it off it’s Love Island host and all-around cool-girl, Maya Jama.

© Getty Crochet is having a moment in the fashion sphere at the moment

Hopping off a plane straight from Ibiza , Maya swapped out her lust-worthy latex Love Island hosting dress for a more formal ensemble of a low-rise crochet skirt, a cropped knit blazer with a floral shoulder detail and a set of strappy shoes, also adorned with tiny white crochet flowers.

© Dave Benett We're not forgetting this look anytime soon

For accessories, the glamorous British icon spiced things up with a petite, rounded handbag, embellished with beaded flowers and pearls, a set of dark-toned sunglasses and a dainty set of gold earrings.

© Dave Benett Side parts are in

She turned to her go-to makeup look for the day, adding a sleek black cat-eye liner flick to her dewy face base and nude-toned lip shade.

Maya’s midriff moment proves that when an ensemble is styled right, anything, even a low-rise crochet skirt can be event-appropriate.

Since the tournament's inception back in 1877 (making it the world's oldest and longest-running tennis tournament) guests and spectators have travelled from across the globe to watch the world's best go head-to-head. Whilst sitting courtside, distinguished guests dressed to the nines in tennis-appropriate ensembles, usually consisting of white pleats, blazers and brimmed sun hats.

Now, almost 150 years on from the tournament's first establishment, Wimbledon still draws hundreds and thousands of tennis fanatics, A-List celebs and the who’s who of high society for a 14-day spectacle.

Maya Jama joins the likes of Alexa Chung, Charli XCX, Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller, all of who have been spotted supporting in the stands at this year's event, donning an assortment of equally as stylish looks.