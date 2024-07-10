Maya Jama is peak tenniscore in white mini dress for exclusive Ibiza party

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Celebrities and Wimbledon go hand-in-hand. Each year come July, the British stardom descends upon south west London to spectate the tennis' crème de la crème battle it out on centre court.

Regular attendees include Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and the royals to name a few. Yet, no famed face has attempted Wimbledon-chic outside of the famous SW19 grounds. That was until Maya Jama did exactly that while on holiday in Ibiza.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The Love Island host enjoyed a night out hosted by Annie's Ibiza

Tapping into the British penchant for all-things tennis, the Love Island host channelled tenniscore with her latest look. Sporting a white, scoop necked mini dress in a pristine shade of snow white, the 29-year-old enjoyed a night out with friends on the celeb-hotspot island.

The star wore her lengthy dark chocolate hair down loose and opted for a natural makeup blend, in addition to a minimal jewellery selection.

Taking a break from her time on the set of Love Island, Maya enjoyed dinner at fine-finery haunt Zitya Ibiza, alongside influencer Abuk Joseph Bol. Curating a yin-and-yang aesthetic, Abuk complemented Maya’s all-white look by slipping into a black playsuit complete with a matching scoop neck and thick straps.

© Instagram The ITV host has worn outfits sourced from Annie's Ibiza for several occasions

The duo spent the rest of their evening partying with Annie’s Ibiza founder Annie Doble, who owns a glittering store on the island. Coveted by stars including Kate and Lila Moss, Annie’s Ibiza is an archive of designer and true vintage gems that centre flapper style glamour and old Hollywood charm.

Maya has been a patron of Annie’s for some time. Last year, she wore the iconic 'Annie' dress from Silvia Astore, stocked at vintage treasure trove Annie's Ibiza. Championing a modern maiden aesthetic, she debuted the silhouette-enhancing frock, complete with a corseted bodice and ultra-mini skater skirt layered with swathes of denim fabric for her avid fanbase to coo over.

