Maya Jama's lingerie look is blazing a trail for summer style

As you likely already know, we here at Hello! Fashion are always on the hunt for a summer styling hack to elevate our ensembles.

Whether it be Hailey Bieber's Y2K-inspired scarf-as-a-top look, Alexa Chung’s over-the-shoulder cardigan go-to or Victoria Beckham's holy grail trick for longer-looking legs, we’re obsessed with how the fashion set styles their wardrobes. Now, we have another A-List name to add to the list.

© Instagram / @mayajama This is what we call an inspiration festival 'fit

Spotted over the weekend living it up at Glastonbury with her beau Stormzy, Maya Jama decided upon a matching skirt and over-shirt look, paired with an ultra-cropped, bandeau-style bra. She elevated her festi ‘fit with a black Dior saddle bag, a set of Hunter Wellington boots, a pair of sleek sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace.

Though it’s not unusual to see a bra worn as or instead of a top at a festival, this isn’t the first time the Love Island host has championed wearing the lingerie piece as a top on the world stage.

© Instagram / @mayajama Another stylish festival ensemble that we will be recreating this summer

In the same Instagram post shared yesterday to her 3.1 million followers, Maya can be seen sporting a different ensemble at Glasto, this time opting for a grey, itty bitty bandeau style bra, track pants in the same hue, a tricolour leather biker jacket with a blue cap.

© Instagram / @mayajama This outfit will forever be engrained into my frontal lobe

Just last week, Maya donned a triangle bra in black velvet underneath a sheer leopard print button-up to attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party held in London’s Kensington Gardens. She wore her bra coupled with a set of flared black trousers and a thick headband featuring the same print as her shirt, courtesy of Harris Reed for Nina Ricci.

We’d say styling a bra as a top three times in one week is far from a coincidence. Clearly, Maya is single-handedly making the styling hack a summer staple - and we are here for it.