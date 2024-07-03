Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama's lingerie look is blazing a trail for summer style
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Maya Jama's lingerie look is blazing a trail for summer style

The Love Island presenter has started a summer-style revolution - in the form of lingerie 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
As you likely already know, we here at Hello! Fashion are always on the hunt for a summer styling hack to elevate our ensembles. 

Whether it be Hailey Bieber's Y2K-inspired scarf-as-a-top look, Alexa Chung’s over-the-shoulder cardigan go-to or Victoria Beckham's holy grail trick for longer-looking legs, we’re obsessed with how the fashion set styles their wardrobes. Now, we have another A-List name to add to the list. 

Maya Jama poses on a set of stairs in her Glastonbury outfit© Instagram / @mayajama
This is what we call an inspiration festival 'fit

Spotted over the weekend living it up at Glastonbury with her beau Stormzy, Maya Jama decided upon a matching skirt and over-shirt look, paired with an ultra-cropped, bandeau-style bra. She elevated her festi ‘fit with a black Dior saddle bag, a set of Hunter Wellington boots, a pair of sleek sunglasses and a chunky gold necklace. 

Though it’s not unusual to see a bra worn as or instead of a top at a festival, this isn’t the first time the Love Island host has championed wearing the lingerie piece as a top on the world stage. 

Maya Jama poses with her friend at Glastonbury© Instagram / @mayajama
Another stylish festival ensemble that we will be recreating this summer

In the same Instagram post shared yesterday to her 3.1 million followers, Maya can be seen sporting a different ensemble at Glasto, this time opting for a grey, itty bitty bandeau style bra, track pants in the same hue, a tricolour leather biker jacket with a blue cap.

Maya Jama poses in black pants, a black bra and leopard print shirt for a party© Instagram / @mayajama
This outfit will forever be engrained into my frontal lobe

Just last week, Maya donned a triangle bra in black velvet underneath a sheer leopard print button-up to attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party held in London’s Kensington Gardens. She wore her bra coupled with a set of flared black trousers and a thick headband featuring the same print as her shirt, courtesy of Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. 

We’d say styling a bra as a top three times in one week is far from a coincidence. Clearly, Maya is single-handedly making the styling hack a summer staple - and we are here for it.

