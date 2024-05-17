Maya Jama's itty bitty white mini dress has us excited for summer dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maya Jama just coined summer 2024 as 'the season of the itty bitty white mini dress' and we’re more than happy to follow suit.

Yesterday the Love Island host made a seriously chic style statement while attending the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Winner Announcement event at London's 180 House, effortlessly proving that every cool girl needs a white mini dress in their collection.

© Getty Long live the girly girl trend

Maya’s dress of choice was from famed British designer Chopova Lowena, the same genius behind Dua Lipa's favourite tartan mini skirt, and featured a fitted white bustier corset layered under a frilled lace detailed skirt. In true Chopova fashion, the dainty mini featured bold silver buckle detailing on the straps, paired with statement metal eyelet fixtures. She opted for a simple black strappy heel and a stack of her favourite rings to pull the whole look together.

© Getty This summer is about embracing your natural locks

For glam, the A-list icon kept things relatively simple, pairing a black winged cat eyeliner look with dewy skin and a glossy rose lip look. For hair, she let her naturally curly dark brunette locks roam free, giving off the illusion that she just came from a sunny beach dip in the ocean.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya knows a thing or two about summer dressing

Maya has been on our style radar for a while now and just a few weeks ago she made a statement for holiday dressing while she vacayed in California, donning a black and silver bikini from luxury sustainable swimwear brand Ôsalé.

When she’s not dressing to the nines while on official Love Island hosting business, Maya can often be found experimenting with fashion, recently styling an old-school pearl necklace with a Vivienne Westwood tartan dress, proving that no matter your social status, fashion should always be fun and express your personality.

With summer almost in arms reach, Maya's recent all-white ensemble has reinforced the idea that simple yet elegant seasonal dressing is in for 2024.

Brb, we’re off to find a white mini of our own…