Maya Jama's racy red latex plunge dress is seriously spicy

If spicy sriracha was transmogrified into an ensemble, it would be Maya Jama’s recent Love Island hosting look.

Since taking over the hosting role of everyone's favourite dating show back in 2023, the British icon has made it exceedingly clear that her wardrobe game isn’t one to overlook and yesterday's option made that crystal clear.

Posting to her 3.1 million Instagram followers yesterday, the brunette bombshell made heads turn in a skin-tight, red hot latex dress from the style sphere’s favourite risqué fashion brand, Postergirl.

The spicy dress in question also featured a seriously sultry plunge neckline, complete with literal fire motif straps and a thigh-high slit.

To complete the look Maya turned to her go-to glam team, makeup artist Letitia Sophia and hairstylist Jay Birmingham to curate a stylised hair and make-up look to go with. Letitia, who is also responsible for Maya’s recent Louis Vuitton show look, kept things fierce, accentuating Maya’s eyes with a sleek black cat eye, glowing skin and a glossy plum lip look.

For hair, Jay straightened Maya’s hip-length brunette locks into a sleek, frizz-free style with a subtle side part and perfectly laid edges.

Fans of Maya and her enviable style flocked to the comment section of her post, one fan saying what we were all thinking “A real life [fire emoji] emoji” while others commented on how incredible her dress choice was, “the dress says it all.”

Maya’s spicy look comes just days after she made a statement for wearing bras as tops at this year's Glastonbury festival and flare trousers to star-studded parties.

All in all, we think we can confirm that Maya’s sultry latex look is one for the fashion history books and with only a few weeks of Love Island to go, this look will be hard to top, even for her…