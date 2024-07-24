Emma Corrin's oversized bow dress and loafer combo is every East Londoner's styling dream

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought Emma Corrin’s style game couldn't get any better they step out in the fashion world's most enviable bow-adorned dress worthy of a placement at the V&A.

Over the past few weeks, Emma has been serving look after look whilst on the press tour for their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, giving both Zendaya and Margot Robbie a run for their press-tour fashion ‘fit money.

© Getty Bow lovers everywhere just added this pic to their moodboard

Spotted yesterday en route to Good Morning America Emma called upon Harry Styles' stylist Harry Lambert to find them an ensemble that boasted major East London energy. Of course, Harry delivered, dressing the British actor in a drop waist white shirt dress with a bold red gathered hem and oversized black bow neck tie from Central Saint Martins alumni and fashion designer Freddy Coombes.

© Getty What can't they pull off?

Keeping things comfortable yet seriously on trend, Emma paired their bow-tiful dress with a set of slouchy white socks and lace-up business shoes from Grenson Shoes.

For glam, Emma kept their brunette pixie cut wispy with a subtle middle parting and their makeup fresh-faced with a lick of deep burgundy lip gloss.

© Getty Yesterday's look was equally as head-turning

In the fashion sphere, Emma has been a known lover of the wild, wacky and bizarre, often making stylish head-turning statements for every event, red carpet and fashion show they attend. Just a few days ago they teamed up with their go-to celebrity stylist once again, opting for an oversized, gold buckled suit from Schiaparelli’s SS24 Couture collection while just yesterday they proved that the ‘outerwear as underwear’ aesthetic is still very much on trend, donning a custom Nina Ricci off the shoulder bodysuit with sheer tights and stiletto heels.

All in all, the 28-year-old star has effortlessly solidified themselves as one to watch in the fashion world, giving those of us who love the bold and bizarre a slew of wardrobe inspiration.