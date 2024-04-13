Olivier Awards: the most memorable dresses of all time

The most prestigious night in British stage awards is back for 2024 on April 14th. The Olivier Awards, named after the late English actor and director Laurence Olivier, celebrates the most talented acts in London theatre, and will this year be presented by Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham.
Since its inception in 1976 - originally known as the Society of West End Theatre Awards until they were renamed in honour of Laurence in 1984 - the event has welcomed a plethora of performer guests, each bringing their fashion A-game to the glamorous ceremony.
We look back at the best outfits from the awards ceremony of all time...
Jodie Comer, 2023
In 2023 Jodie stole the show in a red asymmetrical dress by Alexander McQueen.
Dita Von Teese, 2023
Dita dazzled in a silver rhinestone-encrusted dress from Jenny Packham.
Emma Corrin, 2022
The Crown actor looked effortlessly cool in an orange Loewe dress with a structured nude bustier.
Sheila Atim, 2018
Sheila stunned in 2018 in an Antonio Berardi gown, Tiffany accessories and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Beverley Knight, 2015
Beverley oozed elegance in a sheer red maxi dress adorned with embellished flowers.
Lily James, 2013
Lily James wore a monochrome Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corseted torso in 2013.
Keira Knightley, 2010
Keira stunned in a black multi-printed dress from Erdem.
Joan Collins, 1992
Joan perfected sophisticated glamour in a plunge-neck black dress- with cap sleeves paired with a matching stole and a monochrome clutch.
Joanna Lumley, 1990
Joanna Lumley brought the 90s glamour in a black bandeau dress with chiffon material draping from the sleeves.
Princess Diana, 1989
The late Princess Diana looked ultra-chic in a long-sleeved black dress adored with statement silver stars.
Anna Ford, 1988
Anna Ford oozed glamour in 1988 wearing a sequinned strapless dress with matching gloves.