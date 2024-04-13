Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivier Awards: the most memorable dresses of all time from Princess Diana to Lily James
Olivier Awards: the most memorable dresses of all time

From Princess Diana to Lily James, see all the incredible outfits from throughout history

2 minutes ago
Olivier Awards: the most memorable dresses of all time
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
The most prestigious night in British stage awards is back for 2024 on April 14th. The Olivier Awards, named after the late English actor and director Laurence Olivier, celebrates the most talented acts in London theatre, and will this year be presented by Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham. 

Since its inception in 1976 - originally known as the Society of West End Theatre Awards until they were renamed in honour of Laurence in 1984 - the event has welcomed a plethora of performer guests, each bringing their fashion A-game to the glamorous ceremony.

We look back at the best outfits from the awards ceremony of all time...

Jodie Comer attends The Olivier Awards 2023 at Royal Albert Hall on April 2, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Jodie Comer, 2023

In 2023 Jodie stole the show in a red asymmetrical dress by Alexander McQueen.

Dita Von Teese attends The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Dita Von Teese, 2023

Dita dazzled in a silver rhinestone-encrusted dress from Jenny Packham.

Emma Corrin attends The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett

Emma Corrin, 2022

The Crown actor looked effortlessly cool in an orange Loewe dress with a structured nude bustier.

Sheila Atim, winner of the Best Supporting Actress In A Musical award for "Girl From The North Country", poses in the press room during The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Hall on April 8, 2018 © Dave Benett

Sheila Atim, 2018

Sheila stunned in 2018 in an Antonio Berardi gown, Tiffany accessories and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Beverley Knight attends The Olivier Awards after party at The Royal Opera House on April 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)© David M. Benett

Beverley Knight, 2015

Beverley oozed elegance in a sheer red maxi dress adorned with embellished flowers.

Lily James attends The Laurence Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 28, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Lily James, 2013

Lily James wore a monochrome Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corseted torso in 2013.

Keira Knightley attends "The Laurence Olivier Awards" at The Grosvenor Hotel 2010© Rune Hellestad - Corbis

Keira Knightley, 2010

Keira stunned in a black multi-printed dress from Erdem.

Joan Collins during 1992 Laurence Olivier Awards © Tom Wargacki

Joan Collins, 1992

Joan perfected sophisticated glamour in a plunge-neck black dress- with cap sleeves paired with a matching stole and a monochrome clutch.

Actress Joanna Lumley attends the Laurence Olivier Awards at the Dominion Theatre in London, 8th April 1990. © Dave Benett

Joanna Lumley, 1990

Joanna Lumley brought the 90s glamour in a black bandeau dress with chiffon material draping from the sleeves. 

Princess Diana,The Princess of Wales attends The Laurence Olivier Awards at The Dominion Theatre in London, 29th January 1989.© Mirrorpix

Princess Diana, 1989

The late Princess Diana looked ultra-chic in a long-sleeved black dress adored with statement silver stars.

Anna Ford at The Laurence Olivier Awards 1988© Tom Wargacki

Anna Ford, 1988

Anna Ford oozed glamour in 1988 wearing a sequinned strapless dress with matching gloves.

