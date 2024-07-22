Emma Corrin's most daring fashion moments of all time

Emma Corrin is a case study in sartorial risk taking. Considering their time spent in the shoes of fashion giants such as Princess Diana on The Crown, the 28-year-old has riveting attire down to a fine art.

One could go as far as to suggest the star is as much an actor as a fashion muse. With trusty stylist Harry Lambert at their beck and call, whom they share with Harry Styles and Josh O’Connor, the My Policeman protagonist has executed each and every red carpet look to the best of their ability.

Daring dressing is firmly intertwined in Emma’s DNA. From surprise Miu Miu runway appearances alongside Mia Goth to formulating a long-lasting friendship with Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, not to mention their recent Schiaparelli couture concoction, the Golden Globe winner has cultivated an unparalleled fashion inventory.

The key to Emma’s ever-exciting wardrobe? They refuse to be pigeonholed. Spanning clown couture à la Ribeiro to that iconic JW Anderson goldfish bowl dress, the sensual Nensi Dojaka display and never-ending custom Miu Miu, the star’s style knows no bounds.

Being non-binary, the actor prefers to flit between womenswear and menswear, keeping eagle-eyed followers on their toes at all times.

© Getty Emma Corrin sporting Schiaparelli Couture SS24 styled by Harry Lambert

Menswear looks courtesy of Bode, Ralph Lauren, Daniel W. Fletcher and Maison Margiela complement womenswear curations by Celine, Helmut Lang and Prada. The Miu Miu muse has additionally platformed genderless designs courtesy of Connor Ives, Harris Reed, Kiko Kostadinov, S.S Daley and Marc Jacobs. A truly extensive brand vocabulary.

Call them what you want you want - a style chameleon, a sartorial risk taker, a luxury label puppeteer. All of the above qualify. As for Emma’s next fashion move? That’s for them to know and us to oh-so patiently find out.

Discover Emma’s top trailblazing style moments and browse the gallery below.

Emma Corrin's most daring style moments:

© Getty Schiaparelli SS24 Couture Emma hit the red carpet to attend the Deadpool & Wolverine UK fan event dressed in a sci-fi Western ensemble sourced from Schiaparelli’s SS24 Couture collection. Their jacket drew immediate attention, thanks to it’s silver-tipped, belt-clad corset design, operatic balloon sleeves, white sequinned lapels and biker silhouette. The ornate outerwear garment was paired with high-waisted black wide-legs, also fresh off Daniel Roseberry’s runway.



© Getty Saint Laurent Shirt Dress For another exclusive fan event, the 28-year-old wore a black silk mini shirt dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, featuring a high neckline, a lustrous shine and dramatically fluted sleeve. The garment culminated in a set of black suspenders that fastened to the actor’s sheer stockings cut with a lace trim. A black belt and a pair of open-toe heels elevated the outfit, quite literally.

© Samir Hussein Custom Miu Miu co-ord Emma attended the 2024 BAFTAs in a custom Miu Miu look inspired by the brand's Autumn/Winter 2011 collection, which was paired with a Noel Steward netted headpiece and Cartier Libre Polymorph jewellery.



© Jacopo Raule Sporty Miu Miu Autumn/Winter 2024 The actor attended the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week sporting the brand. Emma championed Noughties football fashion for the celebrity-studded event, sporting a red track jacket and matching elasticated mini skirt shocking red hue and dotted with sporty white racing stripes. The actor wore their short hair spiked up into a mohawk, clasping the house’s £1,600 Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag in cream, grey knee-high socks and polished brogues to complete the nostalgic attire.

© Karwai Tang Princess Diana-inspired custom Miu Miu Emma attended 'The Crown' Finale Celebration at The Royal Festival Hall in custom Miu Miu. The actor, who played the late Princess Diana in season four of the show, paid homage to their character’s mesmerising style agenda by wearing a stunning custom Miu Miu suit that nailed androgynous dressing and put a contemporary spin on a classic Diana ensemble.



© Gilbert Flores Custom Miu Miu crystal socks Another Miu Miu moment, Emma attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a black midi dress, featuring white comic floral motifs on the chest. The sleek satin square-neck number was paired with lime green, crystal-clad socks and black slingback kitten heels.



© Dave Benett Miu Miu Polo Dress The 'My Policeman' star attended the Miu Miu Select event, featuring a special curated selection of Miu Miu by Emma themself. For the bash, they wore Miu Miu's white silk and cotton polo dress with a feather trim, layered under the brand's navy single-breasted velour jacket, slate grey silk socks and black velvet slippers.



© Franco Origlia Miu Miu cardi and pants combo The actor arrived at the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 in Miu Miu's lime green cashmere cardigan and co-ordinating pants, which were worn over some sheer tights and teamed with lace-up brogues.

© Dave Benett Connor Ives yellow set Making a statement in lemon yellow at the Cartier Style Et Luxe event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Emma stepped out looking radiant in a tailored set courtesy of Connor Ives. Butter-hued Miu Miu accessories also featured.



© Darren Gerrish Ralph Lauren Wimbeldon suit Emma, wearing Ralph Lauren, attended the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Wimbledon Championships 2023. The star's look consisted of a short suit, shirt and matching tie in a pale shade of creamy yellow.



© Jeff Spicer JW Anderson goldfish dress One of our favourite looks to date, Emma's JW Anderson goldfish dress warrants icon status. The actor wore the graphic piece to attend the European premiere of 'My Policeman' at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in London.

© Amy Sussman Miu Miu bodysuit The 29-year-old brought the drama to the 'My Policeman' premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre. They wore a high-cut black bodysuit by Miu Miu with an operatic black sheer train. Jewels by Cartier, including the Panthère de Cartier High earrings, completed the look which was styled by Harry Lambert

© Gareth Cattermole JW Anderson balloon dress Before becoming a fully-fledged Miu Miu muse, Emma was quite the JW Anderson stan. The star wore a JW Anderson look, styled by Harry Lambert, to the 2022 Olivier Awards. The striking dress featured an all-over graphic balloon print in a tan tone, topped off with striking nude balloon breastplates.

© Dave Benett Marco Ribeiro purple suit Opting for a wisteria-hued Marco Ribeiro suit, the actor attended the 24th British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in a colourful sartorial concoction.

