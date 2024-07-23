Emma Corrin's stellar red carpet look just made 'villaincore' a thing

There is nothing we love more than when an actor embodies the theme of the film they're starring in - take pretty much the whole of the Barbie cast wearing pink to the world premiere, Zendaya embracing tenniscore to the fullest for Challengers and Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid looks which, let's be honest, need no explanation.
This time it's the turn of British actor Emma Corrin, whose fashion and beauty versatility truly knows no bounds.
MORE: Emma Corrin's thigh-high YSL stockings look is sheer excellence
READ: Emma Corrin's most daring fashion moments of all time
Emma is going to be playing the villainous role of Cassandra Nova, the villainous twin sister of Dr Charles Xavier in the upcoming Marvel crossover Deadpool & Wolverine, and stepped out at the world premiere in New York on Monday embracing what we're now coining, villaincore.
They stunned in their signature dressing style of the no trousers trend, wearing a crystal bodysuit with a textured off-the-shoulder neckline, by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. Ensuring no stone was left unturned with their vampy look, jet black hair, a dramatic bronzed smoky eye look and blood-red lipstick created a dark-romantic beauty look. The pièce de résistance was their long, glossy black nails that could easily have been used as Hugh Jackman's wolf claws in the movie.
This isn't the first time Emma has fully embraced her on-screen character at movie premieres. The actor played the late Princess Diana in season four of The Crown and paid homage to their character’s mesmerising style agenda by wearing a stunning custom Miu Miu suit that nailed androgynous dressing and put a contemporary spin on a classic Diana ensemble. They wore a polished double-breasted cream dinner jacket, complete with a crisp white shirt underneath, a contrasting black bow tie and sheer black gloves, which was a nod to a look Diana sported on a visit to Florence, Italy in 1985.
The late style icon captured attention with her sartorial choices wearing a white blazer with padded shoulders and a matching pencil skirt, rounded off with a black bow tie. The ensemble designed by Jasper Conran was the ultimate demonstration of Diana’s sartorial versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of royal fashion expectations.
Emma's current tour'drobe is the gift that keeps on giving.