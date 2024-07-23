Emma Corrin's stellar red carpet look just made 'villaincore' a thing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There is nothing we love more than when an actor embodies the theme of the film they're starring in - take pretty much the whole of the Barbie cast wearing pink to the world premiere, Zendaya embracing tenniscore to the fullest for Challengers and Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid looks which, let's be honest, need no explanation.

This time it's the turn of British actor Emma Corrin, whose fashion and beauty versatility truly knows no bounds.

© Getty They wore a dazzling bodysuit by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci

Emma is going to be playing the villainous role of Cassandra Nova, the villainous twin sister of Dr Charles Xavier in the upcoming Marvel crossover Deadpool & Wolverine, and stepped out at the world premiere in New York on Monday embracing what we're now coining, villaincore.

© Taylor Hill We're obsessed with Emma's villain glam beauty

They stunned in their signature dressing style of the no trousers trend, wearing a crystal bodysuit with a textured off-the-shoulder neckline, by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci. Ensuring no stone was left unturned with their vampy look, jet black hair, a dramatic bronzed smoky eye look and blood-red lipstick created a dark-romantic beauty look. The pièce de résistance was their long, glossy black nails that could easily have been used as Hugh Jackman's wolf claws in the movie.

© Getty Emma Corrin's nails or Wolverine's claws?

This isn't the first time Emma has fully embraced her on-screen character at movie premieres. The actor played the late Princess Diana in season four of The Crown and paid homage to their character’s mesmerising style agenda by wearing a stunning custom Miu Miu suit that nailed androgynous dressing and put a contemporary spin on a classic Diana ensemble. They wore a polished double-breasted cream dinner jacket, complete with a crisp white shirt underneath, a contrasting black bow tie and sheer black gloves, which was a nod to a look Diana sported on a visit to Florence, Italy in 1985.

© Getty Emma Corrin wearing Miu Miu at The Crown finale celebration © Getty Princess Diana wearing Jasper Conran in 1985

The late style icon captured attention with her sartorial choices wearing a white blazer with padded shoulders and a matching pencil skirt, rounded off with a black bow tie. The ensemble designed by Jasper Conran was the ultimate demonstration of Diana’s sartorial versatility and commitment to pushing the boundaries of royal fashion expectations.

Emma's current tour'drobe is the gift that keeps on giving.