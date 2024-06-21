Kendall Jenner's red unitard is officially on our summer wardrobe wishlist

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that when one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posts pictures of an enviable ensemble a new browser tab is opened in search for the exact item.

More often than not said items are usually out of our price range, added to the already long list of wanted fashion lust haves that will only ever make it out of the cart on the odd chance we find out we’re actually a long-lost descendant of a billionaire or win the lottery.

However, when one of our stylish inspirations posts something that’s not only cute but also in our budget, you best believe we’ve added to cart, popping in our card details and hoping the postman delivers in time for Friday night drinks with the girls.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner We love a vibrant pop of colour

On this occasion, the eldest Jenner sister, Kendall did exactly that, posting a series of stories to her 293 million followers of her in a skin tight, cherry red-hued unitard.

Aunty Kenny’s particular option is from famed Los Angeles-based athleisure brand Alo Yoga and is coined one of the brand's best sellers, currently retailing for £135.00.

Over the last few months, the unitard has surged back into popularity, with the likes of Rita Ora recently donning a lavender-toned option for a walk with her husband and Maya Jama in a dressing up a black version with heels for a late-night event.

Kendall isn’t the only family member who loves the brand, in fact, Kim, Kylie, Khloe and even momager Kris have all posted images donning Alo Yoga fitness ‘fits, making a case for comfortable yet chic athleisure that can be worn around the home, to the gym or even for an Erewhon smoothie stop.

And on that note, off I go to add Kendalls Alosoft Suns Out Onesie to my cart before it sells out…