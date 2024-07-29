Why Meghan Markle's latest stunning outfit has divided fashion fans

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



This weekend the Duchess of Sussex visited the Hamptons - AKA the summer playground for celebrities - for a business summit, and unsurprisingly wore the perfect outfit for the time and the place.

Meghan's wardrobe is a hub of swoon-worthy minimalistic outfits that are as classic as they are contemporary, often boasting a designer label from some of the globe's most coveted brands including Dior, Givenchy and Carolina Herrera.

For her Hamptons trip, she opted for Australian label St Agni which has the seal of approval from cool-girls everywhere including Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie and Zendaya. Meghan - who already owns pieces from the brand including a white sculpted strapless dress - added the chicest nude linen halterneck blazer and wide-leg trousers set to her collection.

© Instagram Meghan joined other businesswomen at the event

The set epitomised Meghan's signature style agenda: effortlessly chic, perfectly tailored and completely versatile. Though, like us at the H Fashion office, Meghan fans loved the style of her outfit, the fit had some divided.

Underneath a post on sartorial Instagram account Royal Fashion Police, which impressively sources the origins of royal outfits, fans who approved of the whole outfit said: "Love the wide and long linen trousers! I'm all for the over size trend and Meghan is wonderful in this outfit!", "Chic as ever" and simply "Magnifique."

© Getty Oversized trousers are her signature

Some however felt the "Pants are too long, but I love the cool relaxed fit. She looks comfortable and happy.." Others who are also divided by the oversized trend said: "I agree with some comments, the pants are too long, but, i still love the outfit😍 she looks so regal!" and "I'm surprised she doesn't trip over those very long pants. Otherwise, a nice outfit."

The oversized, wide-leg trousers have become a wardrobe staple in recent years, blending vintage flair with contemporary style. Known for their loose, flowing fit, they offer comfort and versatility, making them a chic alternative to skinny-leg jeans and trousers and, as proven by Meghan, are perfect for both casual and formal looks and everything in between.

The verdict from us? We, as always, loved absolutely everything about her outfit.