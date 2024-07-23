Meghan Markle's jeans styling hack is a major trend you can easily recreate

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We all know by now that the Duchess of Sussex's style file is a hub of outfits that seamlessly blend classic elegance and modern sophistication.

She's known for her minimalist approach, often opting for clean lines and tailored silhouettes, favouring neutral palettes like whites, blacks, and muted tones, and whether attending royal engagements or casual outings, Meghan's fashion choices exude confidence and grace, making her a modern fashion icon.

The stylish duchess always seems to find a way to incorporate the season's hottest trends whilst keeping her signature classy agenda. Though she is notable for wearing brands like Givenchy and Dior, which are perhaps just slightly out of budget, her latest off-duty chic ensemble is wholly accessible. She made the simplest adaption to her jeans that put her look perfectly on trend for this season, and you can do the exact same thing with your favourite piece of denim.

Meghan stepped out at the A-list-adored Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito on Sunday with actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley wearing a white shirt by Scandinavian label Anine Bing, tucked into a pair of light wash, straight-leg denim jeans, in images published by the Daily Mail.

Giving her look an effortless dash of cool-girl trend-led sophistication, she turned the cuffs of her jeans up, allowing her two-tone Chanel flats to have their moment in the spotlight.

© Getty Meghan sported another pair of turned-up jeans at the 2022 Invictus Games

Though it originated as a practical solution to adjusting trouser lengths, the turned-up cuff has become a denim style statement that has dominated the fashion agendas of A-listers and influencers alike since last autumn.

© Instagram / @monikh © Instagram / @smythsisters © Instagram /@lilaflintroberts

They originally became popular in the 1950s, primarily influenced by American greaser culture (think slicked-back hair, white tees and leather jackets), the trend saw a resurgence in the 1980s and 1990s with the rise of punk and grunge styles.

Fast forward to 2023/2024 and the nostalgic style has been embraced by the globe's coolest sartorial faces, including Meghan.

It goes without saying, therefore, if you want to make a statement with your jeans this season, simply turn the cuffs up, pop your favourite shoes on (which will now be completely visible) and you're good to go.