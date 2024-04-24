Spring 2024's suede trend is officially royal-approved

We're always noting what our favourite stylish royals are wearing on their outings, which they nonchalantly make a fashion show for sartorial fanatics.

But our attention is firmly captured when we notice they've all started wearing the same thing. Last winter, it was head-to-toe white, with the Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia and Meghan Markle opting for snow-clad suits and full 'fits of achromatic hues.

For spring 2024, it's velvety, decadent suede (or suede-like) accessories that have won the hearts of royals around the globe.

Most recently, Princess Beatrice of York stepped out in London for the celebration of Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book. She paired a spring-fuelled pink floral mini dress by British label ME+EM, with burgundy suede heels.

© Getty Beatrice wore luxurious plum suede heels to Gabriela Peacock's book launch on Tuesday

Queen Rania also opted for sophisticated suede court heels this week pairing a white and blue maxi dress with a navy Bottega Veneta shoulder bag, Saint Laurent sunglasses, a diamond and sapphire statement ring and the 'Lorenzo 105' pumps in blue from Jennifer Chamandi - the exact shoes owned by Princess Kate.

In February, Meghan Markle stepped out for lunch with Claire Waight Keller (her wedding dress designer and the former creative director of Givenchy), wearing navy straight-leg trousers by Ulla Johnson styled with a turtleneck top, her go-to blue/black flats by Aquazzura, and a camel-coloured Max Mara coat thrown over the top. The pièce de résistance was her limited edition suede bag from Cesta Collective, which she carried under her arm (the It-girl way to carry a bag as proven by the runways of recent fashion seasons).

The luxurious, smooth texture of a suede bag can elevate and add interest to any outfit. It's back on trend for this season with brands including Ermanno Scervino, Dries Van Noten and Chloé showcasing iterations of suede pieces, which coincides with the continuing rise of the country cowgirl aesthetic - suede is a quintessential element of western-inspired fashion, blending heritage with contemporary style.

From the Wild Wild West to mainstream fashion agendas, suede has had a significant presence since the 60s with icons like Jimi Hendrix and Jane Birkin popularising the look as a symbol of style and luxury. Fast forward to the 90s and high fashion brands including Gucci, Prada and Burberry elevated suede and cemented its place as an elegant, sophisticated and timeless style.

It's, therefore, no surprise that fashion-forward royals are donning suede this season, as it possesses the perfect blend of trend-led style and timelessness for 2024.