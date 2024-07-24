Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice just had a twinning fashion moment that you might have missed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whenever either Meghan Markle or Princess Beatrice steps out in public, fashion hawks overanalyse their sartorial choices, because the two are style muses in their own right.

The Duchess of Sussex consistently offers a masterclass in effortlessly elegant dressing with 'quiet luxury' approved fashion agenda, a formula which includes minimalistic pieces with clean lines, tailored silhouettes and almost always, a neutral palette.

On the other hand, the Princess of York, who has been through a style renaissance in recent years (kudos to her stylist Olivia Buckingham), favours florals, A-line midi dresses and statement headbands - classic playful pieces that are It-girl-approved.

So when two royal style icon's worlds collide, it immediately signals that the item is a staple piece and the perfect addition to any wardrobe, regardless of one's preferred aesthetic. And right now, this is the two-tone Chanel ballet pump.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore her Chanel flats and a Me+Em dress yesterday

Yesterday Princess Beatrice, who is the patron of the British Skin Foundation, visited a school in London to discuss the importance of sun protection and skin care with children. For the occasion she donned her signature floral midi dress silhouette, opting for the 'Rose Print Structured Midi Dress' by beloved British brand Me + Em.

She kept her look feminine and formal yet comfortable by pairing it with her camel and black Chanel ballerinas.

Two days prior, Meghan was seen at the A-list-adored Italian restaurant Tre Lune, wearing the ultimate Sunday lunch outfit: a white shirt by Scandinavian label Anine Bing, tucked into a pair of light wash, straight-leg denim jeans, in images published by the Daily Mail.

© Getty Meghan wearing her ballet flats back in 2022

She turned the cuffs of her jeans up (an It-girl styling hack this season), allowing her two-tone Chanel flats to be completely on show.

Though the two's exact shoe will set you back a mere £820, thanks to the rise in popularity of the two-tone style and the ballet flat, brands including LK Bennett, Tory Burch, H&M and ASOS have bought out their own similar versions to shop at a more affordable price point.

Run, don't walk to get your hands on a pair of this timeless, royal-approved shoe...