Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's modern club night look is not to be missed

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is well-versed in the art of monochromatics.

The model and lingerie visionary has a wardrobe replete with neutral staples from swimsuits to elegant duster coats. Never one to gatekeep a timeless, often luxury-tinged outfit, the minimalism mogul has garnered a cult following for her evergreen sartorial taste.

Once again demonstrating her self-styling abilities, Rosie attended the exclusive launch of Alo Yoga's UK Flagship Store on Wednesday. For the London-based affair, the 37-year-old wore a crisp white mini dress, featuring long sleeves, a sleek scooped neckline and a bodycon silhouette.

© Dave Benett Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the exclusive launch of Alo Yoga's UK Flagship Store

Elevating the party-ready attire, Rosie layered a sand-hued trench coat over the club night piece, taking her look from night to day in a jiffy. Her serene outerwear garment featured notched lapels,a masculine, oversized cut and a floor-skimming length, offering up an element of contrast to the model’s mini number.

Rosie wore her blonde hair slicked-back into a Gen-Z-approved low bun and opted for a deep glamour glow. A dewy complexion, a romantic eyeshadow blend and a watermelon-tinted lip accentuated her career-defining features. A pair of strappy white heels completed the It-Brit’s event outfit.

© Dave Benett The model sported a white mini dress layered under a quintessentially British trench coat

The wife of Jason Statham was joined at the bash by Sabrina Elba. The latter decided upon a more on-theme outfit choice, sporting a pair of cropped ivory leggings and a navy zip-up track jacket.

With brands such as Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Jacquemus peppering her wardrobe, Rosie is never short of a luxurious look or two.

The area of her archive that remains most animated? Her underwear drawer, which comes as no surprise given her role as an ambassador for M&S.

A few weeks ago, the mother-of-two debuted a new black cotton bodysuit that was part of her latest collaboration with the British powerhouse brand. Sported by Rosie via her Instagram page, the piece features a softly-brushed cotton finish, gentle ribbing, romantic French-designed lace trims, rose gold branded logo embellishment and a squared-off neckline.