Rosie Huntington-Whiteley channels Carrie Bradshaw to meet King Charles

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stole the show at The Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party with a look that perfectly blended modern chic and timeless elegance.

On Wednesday May 15, the style icon and actress turned up to Buckingham Palace looking like she stepped straight out of a fashion shoot, treating us all to a major Sex and the City moment.

Rosie brought Carrie Bradshaw vibes to the royal lawns by rocking the iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi shoes. Yes, those very same satin pumps with the dazzling crystal buckles that Carrie wore in her unforgettable wedding scene in the first SATC film. Talk about a style statement.

© WPA Pool King Charles III chatted with Rosie at the Garden Party

Her outfit was nothing short of breathtaking. Rosie donned a pristine white dress that screamed sophistication. The sleek cape draped over her shoulders gave her a regal silhouette, perfectly balancing a classic look with her contemporary edge. Cinched at the waist, the dress’ minimalist design ensured all eyes were on her - and those iconic shoes.

Rosie accessorised with a matching white clutch that tied her look together without stealing the spotlight. To top it off, she wore a white hat adorned with a delicate netted veil, a nod to traditional British millinery and adding an extra dash of elegance to her outfit.

© HBO MAX The shoes became a sensation after Carrie wore them to marry Big

Carrie Bradshaw, the fictional journalist played by Sarah Jessica Parker remains an enduring style icon for a reason. Her eclectic and fearless approach to dressing, characterised by tutus, oversized flowers, and, of course, her beloved Manolos, continues to inspire sartorialists around the world. Carrie's style was an inimitable blend of high fashion and quirky personal touches. Her influence extends beyond the screen, shaping trends to this day.

As Rosie mingled with fellow creatives and even had a chat with King Charles himself, she radiated exuded glamour with a royal twist. The Garden Party celebrates the best of creativity and innovation, and Rosie’s unforgettable look added a dash of star power to the event.

Carrie Bradshaw would be proud.