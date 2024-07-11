Rosie Huntington-Whitely champions femme fatale flair in lace-trimmed bodysuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Oh to be Rosie Huntington-Whitely. With a slew of brand partnerships under her belt, most notably lingerie-based, the model truly embraces the role of fashion virtuoso.

Her wardrobe is regularly platformed on social media. Brands such as Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Jacquemus feature heavily, as do monochrome palettes and all-things ‘Quiet Luxury.’

However, one of Rosie’s drawers is particularly saturated - the one that houses her expansive underwear collection.

© Instagram/Rosie Huntington-Whitely The M&S brand ambassador showcased the latest addition to her refined underwear drawer

Make no mistake, these are not your typical undies. While, like the rest of us, Rosie is partial to a humble piece from M&S, the model’s selection is far superior to our own. A well-known brand ambassador, Rosie has been designing underwear in collaboration with M&S since 2012, culminating in an ever-popular, best-selling range.

The latest addition to Rosie and M&S’ joint CV is a black cotton bodysuit. Sported by Rosie via her Instagram page, the piece features a softly-brushed cotton finish, gentle ribbing, romantic French-designed lace trims, rose gold branded logo embellishment and a squared-off neckline.

Described by the star as: “their bodysuit for the season,” and her “favourite bodysuit” to emerge from the historic brand-model collab, the piece further showcases a super high-leg, shaping darting and a built-in bra. Sold? Same here.

She may have built her personal brand on minimalist style, but it seems that Rosie is branding out in the wardrobe department. Last month, the wife of Jason Statham visited the famously chic island of Capri, Italy, to attend Jacquemus' fashion show.

Naturally, she dressed for the part - on several occasions. Sporting a radiant butter yellow co-ord during her visit, in addition to a whimsical sheer white number previously worn by Dua Lipa to the Simon Jacquemus’ wedding, Rosie packed to impress. One particularly out-there ensemble consisted of black high-neck top with spaghetti straps, tucked into a zebra-print midi skirt, pulled together with a black belt with a gold buckle.

A default print of brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Rat & Boa, zebra print proved to be a relatively avant-garde addition to Rosie’s summer inventory, which revolves around serene creams, beautiful beige and timeless grey palettes.