Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Zebra skirt is going to be summer 2024's hottest trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The famously chic island of Capri, Italy, received an extra touch of elegance on Monday when Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out to attend Jacquemus' fashion show.

Rosie was one of many recognisable faces, including Dua Lipa, Peggy Gou and Tina Kunakey, to witness the French label's 15th anniversary show titled 'La Casa'.

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore one of Victoria Beckham's most offbeat creations ever

READ: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley channels Carrie Bradshaw to meet King Charles

© Getty Rosie attended the Jacquemus La Casa cruise show at Casa Malaparte

It wouldn't be a Rosie HW outfit if it wasn't coveted, cool and effortlessly sophisticated, and her look of choice put the most sophisticated twist on one of this summer's biggest trends.

The 37-year-old wore a flattering black high-neck top with spaghetti straps, tucked into a zebra-print midi skirt, pulled together with a black belt with a gold buckle.

Animal print became fashion's favourite statement dressing trend earlier this year thanks to the 'Mob Wife' trend that put pieces from the wild side back on our style maps. Notable it was leopard print that took over the agendas of A-listers and influencers alike, from jeans to sheer dresses to tights.

Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott even experimented with styling it different ways, and said: "In conclusion, I can safely say I am a leopard print stan and I will be wearing it in all forms this spring and every spring after that."

© Getty Her Zebra-print skirt is tipped to be a summer favourite trend

Rosie HW's outfit has proven that animal print is here to stay for summer 2024, but the monochromatic Zebra print is the one to watch this season. Plus, brands from Tom Ford to Cos to Nobody's Child have iterations of the Zebra stripe in their spring/summer collections.

MORE: I tried fashion's most popular pattern- leopard print, and now I can’t stop wearing it

She opted for black strappy heels, a gold bangle, statement gold dangle earrings and rectangular sunglasses for accessories - is there any combo chicer than black and gold?

Take a leaf out of Rosie's style file this season and take a walk on the wild side...