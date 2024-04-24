Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is an Adidas Gazelle girly

We all know by now that the coolest of cool style mavens are all sporting the same shoe silhouette, however, there's one A-list name on our radar who's wearing the funkier colourways and pulling them off.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a style force to be reckoned with in her own right, often referred to in the fashion sphere as the poster girl for quiet luxury and neutral-toned dressing. The mother, Rose INC founder and wife of Jason Statham is often seen posting enviable outfit ensembles to her ‘gram, sitting front row at designer fashion shows and championing utilitarian boiler suits and sleek fitted gowns.

One anomaly in her pristine Celine, YSL and The Row wardrobe is that she’s a sucker for bold sneaker styles, in particular the famed Adidas Gazelle silhouette.

© Instagram / @ rosiehw Her off-duty style game is seriously unmatched

Just yesterday the model and hair goals tastemaker posted a series of images to her Instagram, posing in front of a blossoming cherry tree. Her outfit consisted of her usual cool-girl-coded aesthetic, pairing black straight-legged trousers with a plain white t-shirt, fluffy cropped cream jacket and a pair of sleek aviator-style sunglasses. For kicks, she chose a pair of deep red and teal striped Gazelles, a combination that on paper shouldn't work but when styled by RHW does.

© Instagram / @rosiehw Brb, off to buy this sneaker colourway

This isn’t the only time she’s swapped out her usual pointed-toe pumps for a bright trainer. Late last year she gave fans a lesson in effortless chic styling on her ‘gram, posting a series of images of her posing in a silky white cami top, a pair of light blue wash jeans, gold jewellery and a baby blue and burgundy striped Gazelle colourway. The ‘fit in itself was so chic it even warranted a comment from the sneaker creators over at Adidas, the brand leaving a simple “Mom jeans and Gazelles all day” comment.

© Instagram / @guestinresidence Gigi is often seen sporting the style

Rosie is of course not the only famed-faced A-lister in love with the shoe. Recently Gigi Hadid confessed her love for the silhouette on Instagram, donning a forest green pair to promote her cashmere brand Guest In Residence. In the back of the image three other pairs of the same trainers in bright red, peach-orange, bright yellow and moss green, proving that they really are the cool girl's most favoured sneaker silhouette.