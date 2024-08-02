Alexa Chung's denim LV bag proves she's the ultimate cross-generational style icon

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We're already well aware that British style maven Alexa Chung isn't a regular millennial, she's a cool millennial. And her latest Instagram post has put the proof in the pudding that she is the ultimate fashion muse for every generation with her vintage style choices and ''down with thee kids' social media captions.

The 40-year-old TV presenter and model is recognised for her eclectic style agenda that puts a compelling twist on classic outfit formulas, including an enviable accessories arsenal. Now she's taken to Instagram to flaunt a bag that would have fashion lovers of all ages and generations, proving exactly why we turn to her for vintage style inspiration.

The fashion icon shared images on Instagram from the inside of a pub (most likely in her place of residence -Notting Hill) wearing an on-trend floral shirt from Bode, which she paired with the 'Sunset' demin bag by Louis Vuitton. Though the accessory is from the label's 2024 collection, the shoulder silhouette meets jean bag style oozes Y2K excellence.

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa gained 'aura' points by wearing her friend's LV Sunset bag

She captioned the image "Working on the ol’ aura points by borrowing Sam’s bag." I can imagine that plenty of people reading this right now have the same response I had when reading... "aura points?"

© Instagram /@alexachung She wore a florlal shirt from Bode - one of this season's most unexpected fashion trends

Unsurprisingly, it's a term that derives from the Gen Z vernacular and has become a trend on TikTok. Essentially, gaining Aura points means you're doing something positive, noteworthy or cool e.g:, breaking up with a toxic ex, or, of course, wearing an iconic accessory that earns you major poInts from fashionistas across the globe - it's basically the quantification of a person's cool factor.

We don't need an aura scale to solidify just how 'cool' Alexa Chung is - she's been the epitome for as long as we can remember. But if we are quantifying her influence through a TikTok trend, there is not doubt that she's a the top of the scoreboard.