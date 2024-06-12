Alexa Chung just showed off a new layering hack we need to try

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



You'd have thought the sartorial subject of layering would be a distant memory by now, as the summer months are in full swing. Incorrect.

In the UK, if you looked outside the window right now with no idea which month we were in, you would not assume it was June *cries into summer clothes still folded in a draw*.

Luckily for us, Alexa Chung is keeping our spirits high by showing exactly how we should be (even though we really shouldn't be) layering right now, and it's giving Y2K vibes.

She shared images with her 6.3m Instagram followers from the inside of a luxury boat with the caption: "I’m so great at making it rain wherever I go [thumb emoji] [heart emoji] sowwyyy"

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa has got summer layering down to a T (or should we say, t-ahirt)

Her wet weather summer look consisted of a pair of high-waisted jeans with a light blue shirt firmly tucked in. At the open collar of said shirt, the crew neckline of a black t-shirt is visible, and we honestly haven't seen anybody wear a t-shirt underneath a shirt since somebody like Avril Lavigne or Hannah Montana did in the 2000s.

But, in typical AC style, she made it look seriously cool and now we're considering adding this to our getting-ready roster. For an extra layer of warmth (because we can never be sure on the temperature right now) she wore a black leather jacket with embellished red flowers on the pockets.

© Instagram /@alexachung Her sartorial wet weather plan is seriously cool

The reason we love the model and presenter's style is that she takes any quintessentially cool outfit style and makes it her own by adding a twist. Whether it's cool ways to wear a brooch, styling up vintage finds or making 'moving house outfits' a new category of fashion, she keeps us on our toes with her quirky 'fits.

If (and we really hope you don't) still need summer layering style inspo this time next month, take a leaf out of Alexa's manual...