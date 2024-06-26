Alexa Chung recreates iconic film look for Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion loves a reference, and Alexa Chung just delivered a nostalgic nod to one of costume’s most quotable looks.

Attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 among fellow fashion elite, the model wore a silk shamrock green dress by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka. The exquisitely structured garment featured a plethora of Dojaka’s house codes, including statement cut-outs, fluid drapery and strappy detailing.

© Getty Alexa Chung wore a shamrock green Nensi Dojaka number to The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024

The longline number further showcased a romantic frontal sash and cross-over detailing on the bust, merging Golden Age glamour with contemporary femininity.

Alexa wore her caramel hair down loose in gentle beach waves courtesy of Bleach London founder Alex Brownsell. A light makeup blend by celebrity makeup artist Florrie White accompanied the model’s striking attire, which closely resembles that of Keira Knightly’s Cecilia in Atonement.

© Getty The garment featured a frontal sash, a backless design and strap detailing

Jacqueline Durran’s emerald green dress sported by the actress went down in the fashion history books. A melting pot of historical references from 1920s Chanel to Grecian silhouettes and flapper glamour merged with Noughties colour schemes, the backless garment was famously worn during the climactic scene in the 2007 period-drama.

The dress even catalysed Durran’s nomination for the 2007 Academy Award for Best Costume Design. And, well, if it’s good enough for an Oscar, it’s good enough for Alexa.

Alexa has been doling out the red carpet-ready ensembles as of late. The star exercised her sartorial strengths earlier this week at Vogue World: Paris, stepping out in a cream silk slip dress punctuated with crimson rose floral detailing on the bodice. The romantic piece hailed from Viktor & Rolf’s AW05 bedroom-chic collection, which championed bedhead beauty in the form of regal yet off-duty womenswear.

Styled by Harry Lambert, the look was topped off with a pair of blood-red point-toe heels and a wisp of tulle that materialised in the form of some short evening gloves.

The It-Brit was joined by her partner Tom Sturridge, who looked suave in a crisp, snow-white blazer layered over an all-black outfit. The actor complemented his partner’s attire, attaching a cream rose corsage to the left lapel of his blazer.