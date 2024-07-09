Alexa Chung just confirmed this controversial shoe trend is back for Summer 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Let's be honest, Alexa Chung wearing something that has a certain Marmite factor (people either love it or hate it) is nothing new.

This is particularly true when it comes to her footwear. Lest we forget that in 2023 she almost single-handedly (with a helping hand from Mia Regan) championed for JW Anderson's frog mules to become an everyday thing.

MORE: Alexa Chung just shared a Noughties throwback photo featuring utterly iconic Chanel look

READ: Alexa Chung's 'ginger chocolate' hair transformation was totally unexpected

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa teamed her boat shoes with straight leg jeans and a neutral jacket

In her latest look, she's proven that the 'ugly' shoe trend (which is used in the fashion realm in the most endearing way possible) is here to stay. She shared an Instagram story with her 6m followers wearing summer 2024's most controversial trend: the boat shoe.

So, what exactly put the grandad-esque on cool-girl fashion agendas? there is one definitive answer: Miu Miu.

The playful label which has already put micro skirts and the 'no pants' trends on the fashion map in recent years, sent models down the runway in boat shoes during its Spring/Summer 2024 show.

© Getty Images A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show

The slip-on shoe with a laced front, bridges the gap between the dad-approved trainer craze (think Solomun, New Balance, etc), the uber-girly ballerina shoe phenomenon and the preppy dressing aesthetic that has been adopted by quiet luxury lovers all around the world.

Preppy yet slightly rough around the edges, influencers and industry tastemakers including Lucy Williams, Blanca Mira and Pernille Teisbaek have been styling up the practical shoe (which gets its name because they were originally designed for sailors) and making them utterly appropriate for this season.

© Instagram / @lucywilliams02 Lucy Williams in those Miu Miu suede boat shoes

'Ugly' shoes dominated fashion agendas in 2023, from Jonathan Anderson's frog-inspired mules, to Nicola Peltz's fluffy Gucci wedges and Naomi Campbell's Loewe balloon shoes, and Alexa's latest look is case in point that they're here to stay for 2024.