Alexa Chung just shared a Noughties throwback photo featuring utterly iconic Chanel look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Alexa Chung constantly incorporates her millennial-coded style agenda into her everyday outfits, and it's one of the many things we love about her.

Whether sporting vintage leather jackets, classic capes or retro pinstripes, she always puts her own eclectic twist on classic looks, reminding us why she became our ultimate Noughties fashion icon.

In her latest Instagram post, the 40-year-old treated her 6 million followers to a nostalgic photo from the 2000s, AKA, the decade when Alexa skyrocketed to fame, became the face of several fashion collections and cemented her place as the sartorial muse of the moment.

Alexa, who recently confirmed her engagement to her partner Tom Sturridge, shared a carousel of images captioned "Old New York" featuring a selection of old photos that looked like they'd been taken on an iPhone 4. But it was the final photo that captured the attention of Alexa fans and fashion fans alike.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa shared a quinetessentialy nougties photo wearing a Chanel Pre-Fall 2008 dress

The vintage photo showed Alexa standing holding a mini alligator head (real or not real, you decide), pulling the most quintessential millennial facial expression which was a mix between pretending to be startled and realising that the Alexander Wang Rocco bag she'd had her eye on was back in stock.

But the pièce de résistance was her A-line black midi dress from Chanel's pre-fall 2008 collection, finished with gold beading and embellished statement flowers in blue, pink and green beads and stones.

Her followers were quick to comment on her iconic look saying: "last photo!!! oh my gosh love" and "Omg, the last picture… the Chanel dress, the face card, iconic," whilst another agreed: "this whole post is so millennial coded" - our sentiments exactly.

Alexa also confirmed in a response to a fan that she did in fact wear the stunning Chanel number, to a house party. The pinnacle of iconic behaviour.