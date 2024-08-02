You can now buy Millie Bobby Brown's favourite mini shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Despite her A-list status, which requires her to dress to impress on red carpets, movie premieres and talk shows on the regular, Millie Bobby Brown has made it abundantly clear that her wardrobe style of choice will forever be comfortable and casual.

Just a few weeks ago, she made waves in the style sphere in a baby pink collared shirt and boxer shorts set, which resulted in a slew of fans (including myself) adding a similar comfy set to my summer wardrobe wishlist.

Posting to her 63.4 million Instagram followers yesterday, the Stranger Things star reiterated her love for comfortable classics, so much so that she decided to launch a range of buttery soft intimates and staples under her fashion empire Florence By Mills fashion.

In the video, which she captioned: “underneath is what counts,” Millie can be seen styling out a casual everyday outfit, consisting of the brand’s new 'Softie Seamless Baby Tee and Shorties' in the shade Grisaille, a deep matte blue-grey tone.

Included in the intimates range is a variety of mini shorts, tank tops, bralettes, underwear and bodysuits, all designed by Millie with the intention of “feeling like you’re wearing nothing.”

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown We will be adding these to our cart ASAP

Fans of both Millie and her fashion brand couldn’t contain their excitement in the comment section, many saying: “I love this new collection,” while others pointed out that though called the intimates collection, the new styles would be: “The best collection for a coffee run.”

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown pink shirt and boxers set perfects cosy-chic

In another image posted to her story, Millie sported the 'Lacy Cotton Cami' and matching 'Lacy Cotton Shorties,' adorned with delicate lace trim and supportive panelling in a dreamy baby blue shade

Millie’s new collection currently ranges between £11 and £54, an affordable price to pay for stylised comfort if you ask us.