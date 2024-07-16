Millie Bobby Brown pink shirt and boxers set perfects cosy-chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Millie Bobby Brown’s fashion evolution since she burst onto our screens in Stranger Things eight years ago has been a thing of beauty.

From innocent, playful dresses and princess-like gowns that highlighted her burgeoning fashion sense, her sartorial agenda has blossomed into a trend-led hub of cool-girl coded ‘fits.

In her latest look, Millie shared an Instagram selfie with her 63m followers with the caption ‘mirror mirror’ wearing a baby pink collared shirt and boxer shorts set from her own brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.

Though the set is intended to be for sleeping, Millie styled her shirt with a few buttons loose from the top and pulled slightly off the shoulder, giving the understated piece an interesting and slightly cropped silhouette.

This isn’t the first time she’s styled up her brand’s boxers for 'outerwear' occasions. Last she shared her hack for wearing the 'Garden Party Boxer Shorts' from her brand.

"These guys, they're just a tad cheekier than usual, " she said whilst showing them off in a styling reel, "and you can make them even cheekier by folding over the top and seeing the Florence By Mills [writing] making them a little shorter."

But the laid-back boxer short has also made waves again in 2024 (although the weather is absolutely not giving ‘summer’ right now).

"Those who fell in love with the comfortable, elasticated, super soft boxer shorts of previous seasons need not fret, they’re still very much on the radar for Summer 2024," says Hello! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Although word of warning, I wore a pair to my local pub and was asked no less than 7 times why I was wearing my boyfriend’s underwear to a public place. So be prepared. This year, blue and white stripes are still a brilliant option, but why not experiment with satin, linen or bright colour?"

Looking for an off-duty outfit that's as comfy as it is cute? Look no further than MBB.