Millie Bobby Brown's 'cheeky' boxer shorts are perfect for summer 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As well as simply being able to survive in The Upside Down, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is the true definition of somebody whose talents have no bounds.

An author, actress, wellness entrepreneur and now, fashion designer - the 20-year-old wears so many hats we're surprised she has room for any more. Somehow, she's also keeping up to date with the latest trends (check out her selection of mini dresses for this summer), and showing us how to wear them, including her most recent outfit that combines androgynous dressing with' underwear as outerwear'.

Millie shared Instagram content with her 63M followers styling up a pair of 'Garden Party Boxer Shorts' from her brand Florence By Mills Fashion.

"These guys, they're just a tad cheekier than usual, " she said whilst showing them off in a styling reel, "and you can make them even cheekier by folding over the top and seeing the Florence By Mills [writing] making them a little shorter."

Wearing underwear as a fashion statement has been a go-to in the sartorial sphere for the last couple of years, often with a romantic yet daring edge in the form of pants worn with tights, sheer outfits with knickers underneath that are designed to be seen, or regencycore-approved corsets.

But the laid-back boxer short has also made waves once again in 2024, particularly as we finally get some summer weather in the UK.

"Those who fell in love with the comfortable, elasticated, super soft boxer shorts of previous seasons need not fret, they’re still very much on the radar for Summer 2024," says Hello! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "Although word of warning, I wore a pair to my local pub and was asked no less than 7 times why I was wearing my boyfriend’s underwear to a public place. So be prepared. This year, blue and white stripes are still a brilliant option, but why not experiment with satin, linen or bright colour?"

Comfortable, casual, and cool girl-approved. Need we say more?