Millie Bobby Brown just aced the boxer shorts and boyfriend jeans trend

The spotlight might have been shining on her mystical wedding attire as of late, but Millie Bobby Brown is still an off-duty dresser at heart.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things star announced the launch of her brand Florence by Mills’ latest collection via social media. Coined the Sunburst Collection, the capsule collection comprises coral, lemon yellow and khaki loungewear that neatly lean into quintessential LA style.

Guiding viewers through the collection, Millie sported a top from her latest sartorial endeavour, featuring a military green backdrop with contrast white trims and long sleeves, which she effortlessly paired with some low-rise blue, acid-wash jeans with a boyfriend silhouette.

The cherry on top? A glimpse of her underwear waistband that coolly peaked out from her denim bottoms - an It-girl styling hack that has become increasingly popular across social media platforms from TikTok to Instagram.

Millie wore her cascading chocolate locks down loose and opted for a colourpop makeup palette. A honied, sun-kissed complexion, a thin 90s brow, a pale pink eyeshadow blend and a magenta lip accentuated the star’s famous features.

Never one to miss out on an avant-garde manicure, the 20-year-old sported a decorative set of claws, complete with intricate dot-detailing nail art. A selection of low-key silver jewellery frosted the actress in timeless elegance.

© Getty The actress has become a Gen Z style icon

It goes without saying that Millie’s fashion evolution since she burst onto our screens in Stranger Things eight years ago has been a thing of beauty.

From on-screen Victorian gowns to loungewear, the starlet’s wardrobe has each and every style boxed ticked.

One of Millie’s more recent looks bolstered the off-duty section of her archive. The newlywed shared an Instagram selfie with her 63m followers with the caption ‘mirror mirror’ wearing a baby pink collared shirt and boxer shorts set from her own brand, Florence By Mills Fashion.

Serving up Juicy Couture attitude, Millie’s think-pink aesthetic cemented her position as one of Gen Z’s most eminent style pin-ups.