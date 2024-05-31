Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time

Millie Bobby Brown has captivated audiences with her acting talent and infectious charm, but her influence extends far beyond the screen. As a rising fashion icon, Millie consistently delivers show-stopping looks that blend sophistication with a youthful edge.
From the red carpet to press events, her style choices reflect a daring spirit and a deep understanding of fashion's transformative power. Whether she's shimmering like a mermaid in a metallic gown or blending edgy with chic in a corset and jeans, Millie’s fashion game is always on point.
Scroll on to dive into the details of her stunning wardrobe and discover how Millie Bobby Brown continues to redefine herstyle with every appearance...
1/10
Shimmering Scales - 2024
Millie Bobby Brown shimmered in a jaw-dropping metallic gown with scale-like sequins in silver and black at the premiere of Damsel in Los Angeles. Designed by Louis Vuitton, this ensemble was a total showstopper and the high slit added extra allure.
2/10
Colourful Mini - 2024
This playful look is another hit by Louis Vuitton. Millie stood out in a pink and orange mini dress at the brand's fashion show. The ruffled details and belted waist add a fun twist, while knee-high black boots and hoop earrings bring the edge.
3/10
Regencycore - 2024
Rocking the red carpet at a Damsel press event, Millie mixes edgy and chic in a floral corset top paired with high-waisted blue jeans. The corset’s neckline adds a unique twist, and the bold choker necklace sealed the deal. This killer ensemble gave Bridgerton vibes in the best possible way.
4/10
Stunnning in Sleek Black - 2023
Sleek and sophisticated, Millie dazzled in a black satin gown at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The chain-link detail around the neckline is simply eye-catching. With an elegant up-do and minimal accessories, this Louis Vuitton number was pure class.
5/10
Vampy Velvet - 2022
Millie was chic in a black velvet gown with sheer lace details and a floor-length cape for the 2022 BAFTAs. The plunging neckline and long gloves bring old Hollywood glamour to the modern age.
6/10
Pretty in Pink - 2022
Millie was a vision in pink at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. This gown, adorned with black floral appliqués, boasted a deep V-neckline and a flowing skirt that was straight out of a fairy tale. Her elegant blonde up-do completed the loo, which was another stunning creation by Louis Vuitton.
7/10
Two-Toned Gown - 2022
Bold meets beautiful at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere in this striking white and black gown. With a high slit and contrasting belt, plus an asymmetrical top with one sheer black shoulder, Millie’s look was dramatic and unforgettable. Thanks, Louis Vuitton.
8/10
White Hot - 2020
Millie went contemporary cool at the 2020 SAG Awards in a white Louis Vuitton ensemble with a high-low jacket and matching trousers. The plunging neckline adds a touch of sophistication. With sleek hair and diamond jewellery, she was the epitome of elegance.
9/10
Gold-Embellished Gown - 2019
Dramatic flair met regal elegance at the Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiere in this black gown with gold embellishments. Millie’s high modern bun and minimal jewellery let the gown shine. Louis Vuitton, of course.
10/10
Youthful Charm - 2016
Young Millie was adorable on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a white mini dress with black trim. Simple yet sophisticated, the dress paired perfectly with black lace-up shoes. Her short hair and cheerful vibe made this look youthful and brimming with charm.