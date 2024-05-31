Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Millie Bobby Brown has captivated audiences with her acting talent and infectious charm, but her influence extends far beyond the screen. As a rising fashion icon, Millie consistently delivers show-stopping looks that blend sophistication with a youthful edge.

From the red carpet to press events, her style choices reflect a daring spirit and a deep understanding of fashion's transformative power. Whether she's shimmering like a mermaid in a metallic gown or blending edgy with chic in a corset and jeans, Millie’s fashion game is always on point.

Scroll on to dive into the details of her stunning wardrobe and discover how Millie Bobby Brown continues to redefine herstyle with every appearance...

1/ 10 © Getty Images Shimmering Scales - 2024 Millie Bobby Brown shimmered in a jaw-dropping metallic gown with scale-like sequins in silver and black at the premiere of Damsel in Los Angeles. Designed by Louis Vuitton, this ensemble was a total showstopper and the high slit added extra allure.

2/ 10 © Pascal Le Segretain Colourful Mini - 2024 This playful look is another hit by Louis Vuitton. Millie stood out in a pink and orange mini dress at the brand's fashion show. The ruffled details and belted waist add a fun twist, while knee-high black boots and hoop earrings bring the edge.





3/ 10 © Marleen Moise Regencycore - 2024 Rocking the red carpet at a Damsel press event, Millie mixes edgy and chic in a floral corset top paired with high-waisted blue jeans. The corset’s neckline adds a unique twist, and the bold choker necklace sealed the deal. This killer ensemble gave Bridgerton vibes in the best possible way.



4/ 10 © Dimitrios Kambouris Stunnning in Sleek Black - 2023 Sleek and sophisticated, Millie dazzled in a black satin gown at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The chain-link detail around the neckline is simply eye-catching. With an elegant up-do and minimal accessories, this Louis Vuitton number was pure class.



5/ 10 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Vampy Velvet - 2022 Millie was chic in a black velvet gown with sheer lace details and a floor-length cape for the 2022 BAFTAs. The plunging neckline and long gloves bring old Hollywood glamour to the modern age.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Pretty in Pink - 2022 Millie was a vision in pink at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. This gown, adorned with black floral appliqués, boasted a deep V-neckline and a flowing skirt that was straight out of a fairy tale. Her elegant blonde up-do completed the loo, which was another stunning creation by Louis Vuitton.



7/ 10 © Roy Rochlin Two-Toned Gown - 2022 Bold meets beautiful at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere in this striking white and black gown. With a high slit and contrasting belt, plus an asymmetrical top with one sheer black shoulder, Millie’s look was dramatic and unforgettable. Thanks, Louis Vuitton.



8/ 10 © Leon Bennett White Hot - 2020 Millie went contemporary cool at the 2020 SAG Awards in a white Louis Vuitton ensemble with a high-low jacket and matching trousers. The plunging neckline adds a touch of sophistication. With sleek hair and diamond jewellery, she was the epitome of elegance.

9/ 10 © Morgan Lieberman Gold-Embellished Gown - 2019 Dramatic flair met regal elegance at the Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiere in this black gown with gold embellishments. Millie’s high modern bun and minimal jewellery let the gown shine. Louis Vuitton, of course.

