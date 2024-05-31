Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time
Millie Bobby Brown's 10 best fashion moments of all time

The actress' ability to pull off a range of styles, from glamorous gowns to edgy, modern looks makes her a young style icon

Natalie Salmon
Fashion Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Millie Bobby Brown has captivated audiences with her acting talent and infectious charm, but her influence extends far beyond the screen. As a rising fashion icon, Millie consistently delivers show-stopping looks that blend sophistication with a youthful edge. 

From the red carpet to press events, her style choices reflect a daring spirit and a deep understanding of fashion's transformative power. Whether she's shimmering like a mermaid in a metallic gown or blending edgy with chic in a corset and jeans, Millie’s fashion game is always on point. 

Scroll on to dive into the details of her stunning wardrobe and discover how Millie Bobby Brown continues to redefine herstyle with every appearance...

1/10

millie bobby brown damsel premiere new york city© Getty Images

Shimmering Scales - 2024

Millie Bobby Brown shimmered in a jaw-dropping metallic gown with scale-like sequins in silver and black at the premiere of Damsel in Los Angeles.  Designed by Louis Vuitton, this ensemble was a total showstopper and the high slit added extra allure.

2/10

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)© Pascal Le Segretain

Colourful Mini - 2024

This playful look is another hit by Louis Vuitton. Millie stood out in a pink and orange mini dress at the brand's fashion show. The ruffled details and belted waist add a fun twist, while knee-high black boots and hoop earrings bring the edge.

3/10

Regencycore - 2024© Marleen Moise

Regencycore - 2024

Rocking the red carpet at a Damsel press event, Millie mixes edgy and chic in a floral corset top paired with high-waisted blue jeans. The corset’s neckline adds a unique twist, and the bold choker necklace sealed the deal. This killer ensemble gave Bridgerton vibes in the best possible way.

4/10

Stunnning in Sleek Black - 2023© Dimitrios Kambouris

Stunnning in Sleek Black - 2023

Sleek and sophisticated, Millie dazzled in a black satin gown at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. The chain-link detail around the neckline is simply eye-catching. With an elegant up-do and minimal accessories, this Louis Vuitton number was pure class.

5/10

Vampy Velvet - 2022© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Vampy Velvet - 2022

Millie was chic in a black velvet gown with sheer lace details and a floor-length cape for the 2022 BAFTAs. The plunging neckline and long gloves bring old Hollywood glamour to the modern age.

6/10

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty Images

Pretty in Pink - 2022

Millie was a vision in pink at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. This gown, adorned with black floral appliqués, boasted a deep V-neckline and a flowing skirt that was straight out of a fairy tale. Her elegant blonde up-do completed the loo, which was another stunning creation by Louis Vuitton.

7/10

Two-Toned Gown - 2022© Roy Rochlin

Two-Toned Gown - 2022

Bold meets beautiful at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere in this striking white and black gown. With a high slit and contrasting belt, plus an asymmetrical top with one sheer black shoulder, Millie’s look was dramatic and unforgettable. Thanks, Louis Vuitton.

8/10

White Hot - 2020© Leon Bennett

White Hot - 2020

Millie went contemporary cool at the 2020 SAG Awards in a white Louis Vuitton ensemble with a high-low jacket and matching trousers. The plunging neckline adds a touch of sophistication. With sleek hair and diamond jewellery, she was the epitome of elegance. 

9/10

Gold-Embellished Gown - 2019© Morgan Lieberman

Gold-Embellished Gown - 2019

Dramatic flair met regal elegance at the Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiere in this black gown with gold embellishments. Millie’s high modern bun and minimal jewellery let the gown shine. Louis Vuitton, of course.

10/10

Youthful Charm - 2016© Theo Wargo

Youthful Charm - 2016

Young Millie was adorable on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a white mini dress with black trim. Simple yet sophisticated, the dress paired perfectly with black lace-up shoes. Her short hair and cheerful vibe made this look youthful and brimming with charm.

