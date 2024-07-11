Millie Bobby Brown just jumped on the oversized glasses trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As every fashion fanatic knows, trends in all forms come and go, silhouettes get larger while accessories get exceptionally smaller, and then the cycle continues and we start all over again.

One trend that seems to be sticking around in the style sphere both on TikTok and Instagram is the oversized spectacle aesthetic and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has made sure it’s not going anywhere soon.

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown We love a humble queen

Posting to her 63.4 million Instagram followers yesterday, the newlywed gave fans an insight into what a usual off-duty day in her life looks like, sharing a series of relatable images of herself in a set of butterfly-printed pyjama bottoms and a baggy white t-shirt, keeping cosy in bed with her dog.

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown Comfy but still cute

In one of the images shared, Millie can be seen taking a mirror selfie, donning a set of lilac-toned oversized specs and a cloud-shaped pimple patch covering a spot from her namesake beauty brand, Florence by Mills.

Though Millie's at-home ensemble is by no means a going-out ‘fit, some of the world's most favourable social media fashionistas and cool-girls alike have been championing the oversized spectacle for just that.

British content creator Gabby Martin is an avid lover of the bug-eye style specs, more often than not styling them for the day-to-day and pairing them with a slick back bun hairstyle and an oversized scrunchie.

As someone who can’t keep her greasy little mitts off a good fashion trend, I invested in the exact green-tinted pair Gabby has from Jimmy Fairly and have found them to be one of my go-to accessories for when I feel like adding an element of fun to my ensemble.

As so effortlessly proved by Mills, this summer is all about embracing the bug.