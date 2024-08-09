Bridgerton's Hannah Dodd just re-wore her favourite red leather blazer and we're obsessed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It seems that even a budding diamond of the season needs a night off from brocade corsets, frilly hemlines and all the period drama that comes with.

On Thursday, Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd stepped out for a fancy London dinner with her friends, swapping out her regal family heirloom on-screen wardrobe for a seriously sleek modern-day ensemble.

© Getty Hannah perfected dinner date dressing last night

Snapped en route to London’s Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair, the British actress opted for an all-black, slim-fitting maxi dress which she layered underneath a vibrant red wine-hued leather blazer, a set of strappy high heels and a Gucci Kelly bag.

The 29-year-old's stylish ensemble comes as no surprise to those in the know, as the small-screen aficionado is often spotted sporting stylish looks both on and off the red carpet. Just a few months ago, she dressed to impress in a ruffled butter yellow gown to sit courtside at Wimbledon, while just days prior she decided upon a divinely chic white mini skirt and long waistcoat to attend the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo at Guards Polo Club.

© Instagram / @hannahfkdodd We love a style maven who re-wears their wardrobe

This also isn’t the first time Hannah has worn her beloved leather jacket. Posting to her 980,000 Instagram followers back in September last year, Hannah sported the same blazer to attend Longchamp's day at the races in Paris, pairing said blazer with black trousers, a Longchamp bag and a glowy makeup look.

© Instagram / @hannahfkdodd Burgundy is most definitely her colour

She’s also made it abundantly clear that deep burgundy is her favourite colour, opting for an off-the-shoulder sheer gown from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to attend the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala late last year. Hannah chose to pair the gown with sheer tights, a slew of Bulgari jewels and a set of sky-high Manolo Blahnik heels.

Though Hannah perfects high society dressing as Miss Francesca Bridgerton on screen, her recent dinner ensemble proves that when not on set, her off-duty wardrobe is a force to be reckoned with.