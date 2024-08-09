Emma Roberts' recent Olympics outfit was Princess Diana-inspired

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that over the last few weeks, the world has been obsessed with anything and everything to do with the Olympic Games. Whether it be the village dating drama, Sha'Carri Richardson’s immaculate manicure, Keely Hodgkinson’s gold medal-winning orange shoes or the now TikTok famous, cardboard bed debacle, the world is infatuated, and for good reason.

Not only has the Paris 2024 Games been a constant source of entertainment, but it’s also contributed its fair share of wardrobe inspiration in the fashion sphere, with celebrities and It-girls putting patriotic dressing at the top of the style podium.

Emma Chamberlain, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union and Beyoncè are just a few notable names donning red white and blue on the daily in support of Team USA - and now famed actress Emma Roberts is joining in.

© Getty The Wild Child star proved her street-style status in Ralph Lauren

Spotted on Thursday en route to watch the Team United States vs Team Serbia basketball semi-finals, the Scream Queens protagonist took major style cues from Princess Diana’s iconic street style looks, calling upon Team USA’s official outfitter, Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

© Getty Lady Di loved a patriotic dressing moment

Sporting a navy blue cropped polo shirt with 'USA' embroidered across the chest in bright white, Emma mirrored Princess Diana’s favourite Ralph Lauren 'USA' crew neck sweater, which she donned on the regular throughout the Nineties. The star completed with look with a racy red cap, a set of white fitted jeans and a navy blue leather shoulder bag with gold fixtures, serving up casually cool with a patriotic twist.

Emma’s stylish spectating look comes days after she announced she and former American Horror Story co-star Kim Kardashian are set to co-produce a Netflix show together. In an interview on The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Emma described the new small screen drams as "The next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little The O.C. a little Pretty Little Liars" continuing on to say "Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots."

Though we don’t know much else about the pair's new venture together, we already know it’s going straight to the top of our watchlist…