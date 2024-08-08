Alexa Chung's crochet micro shorts are a summer style staple

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What do you get when you cross a series of classic outfits with an injection of cool-girl-coded individuality? Alexa Chung.

The millennial style icon has influenced our style agenda for every occasion for the last two decades, from Glastonbury to glamorous nights out, she's the epitome of a versatile muse.

The 40-year-old is currently on a summer holiday aboard, living her best life on a luxury boat with friends (cries in tears of London rain), and shared her enviably sunny trip with her Instagram followers, which of course included an epic summer outfit.

In a look that said Parisian chic meets classic It-girl, Alexa posed with her model pins on show, wearing a pair of high-rise crochet mini shorts - a holiday staple piece of clothing that puts a summer twist on this season's micro shorts trend.

© Instagram /@alexachung Her micro shorts put a summer spin on 2024s hottest shorts trend

"Ah, the micro short, as seen at Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant," says H Fashion's Clare Pennington, "You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…"

© Launchmetrics Micro shorts are major right now, as proven by Stella McCartney SS24

She paired it with a grey cable-knit jumper with the sleeves bunched up for a touch of quintessential Britishness, and a silk headscarf that gave Audrey Hepburn on holiday vibes.

© Instagram / @alexachung Her holiday wardrobe is completely versatile

Proving she's the definition of not just a girl who can do both, but literally anything and everything when it comes to fashion, she also shared images sporting a cap by celeb-adored skateboard brand Palace paired with a dopamine-inducing red bikini.

We're certain to find a pair of crochet shorts on the market - if only we could purchase a pair of legs as long as hers...