Kendall Jenner's summer style carousel is catnip for bikini lovers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Despite our best efforts to slow down our consumer habits, Kendall Jenner keeps conjuring up It-girl staples to add to our wishlists.

The 28-year-old took a break from her Parisian sojourn, where she was spotted attending the 2024 Olympics, to share a generous glimpse into her recent fashion musings.

Sharing a carousel of images via her social media, the Clavin Klein model documented some recent looks from her summertime adventures.

Spanning marigold yellow bikinis elegantly co-ordinated with striped beach towels and raffia accessories to dinner date sets including a oyster-hued satin pencil skirt and a cropped black baby tee, the Jennerite coolly composed a magical moodboard of summer ‘fits.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner Kendall served up summer inspiration in a golden bikini

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner The model was seen wearing Jacquemus 'Bari' blazer mini dress © Instagram/Kendall Jenner An oyster-hued pencil skirt and black baby tee made for a perfect Parisian aesthetic

In addition to her latter Charlie’s Angels-inspired outfit, which was elevated with some Nineties cat-eye shades and on-trend thong sandals (no doubt courtesy of The Row), Kendall assembled an outfit that leaned into Dark Academia.

MORE: Kendall Jenner delivers Old Hollywood elegance with Meghan Markle's favourite neckline

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's red unitard is officially on our summer wardrobe wishlist

The model sported Jacqumus’ ‘Bari Slash Cut-Out Blazer Mini Dress,’ featuring a nipped-in waist and Mugler-inspired sculpted silhouette. She paired the preppy Parisian garment with a baseball cap, an accessory she has been particularly enjoying as of late. A pair of black leather loafers reinforced the geek-chic appeal of her composed outfit.

© Instagram/Kendall Jenner The 28-year-old mirrored close friend Bella Hadid as she entered her 'Horse Girl' era © Instagram/Kendall Jenner She took to the bow of a yacht in a glimmering golden bikini

Kendall simultaneously entered her horse era. Joining close friend Bella Hadid in her love for horse riding, she shared some clips of her show jumping skills, wearing a pair of traditional cream jodhpurs and a trim navy blazer for the occasion.

However, one garment took precedence in the post. A string of bikini sets peppered the model’s moodboard. In addition to her golden micro bikini, Kendall shimmied her 5’10 figure into a resplendent apple green swim set, inadvertently tapping into Bratcore.

MORE: Kendall Jenner champions bedhead-chic in luxury loungewear

RELATED: Kendall Jenner just went barefoot at the Louvre and it was kinda iconic

Kendall added her own sophisticated spin on the gunge London trend kickstarted by Charli XCX. Posing on the bow of a yacht, she coordinated the shimmering bikini with a woven bucket hat and shades, fusing sultry swimwear with practical pieces.