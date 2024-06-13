Regency glamour: 10 of the prettiest Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can wear in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you’ve been living under a rock, (or are our Dad and therefore completely oblivious to social phenomena such as the Eras Tour, WhatsApp and Bridgerton), the latter Netflix sensation can’t have failed to eclipse your social media feeds and TV evenings alike.

We’ve been patiently waiting for Part 2 of Series 3 to drop, drinking in the cast’s sartorial exploits off-screen in the meantime. (Claudia Jessie rewearing her Stella McCartney suit in a sustainable moment gets a big tick from us, as does Nicola Coughlan in literally everything she does and wears). But the wait is finally over and it’s time to find out what’s in store for series 3’s cutest couples.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in Bridgerton

While Bridgerton has surely affected our flirting style (or is it just us staring longingly at the object of our desires muttering 'I burn for you'), Regency style has been creeping into our wardrobes too. Empire lines, delicate florals and embellishments dazzle in each episode. Did you know that the costume department embraces period silhouettes but not period fabric or details to make each outfit sing on a modern stage?

imone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan's 10 best fashion moments of all time

RELATED: Inspired by Bridgerton? 6 simple ways to perfect Regency-inspired interior design

How to wear a Regency-inspired dress:

Firstly, with confidence. Bridgerton-inspired dressing might not be for everyone, but that doesn't make it any less glorious. And let's be honest, puff sleeves certainly aren’t new, they've been doing the rounds for some time but have muscled into centre stage thanks to the period show (where they're no doubt extra puffed up by all that glorious sexual tension in the air).

Pair with robust boots to dial down their femininity, or a contrasting colour heel (see wrong shoe theory) to add an eclectic edge. So if you want to add a touch of Regency magic to your own life, without any of that must-get-married or can’t-vote-nonsense, read on for the best Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can shop now.

The 10 best Bridgerton inspired dresses to buy now:

Yellow Jacquard Midi Dress Self Portrait The Details Composition: 56% Polyester 44% Polymide Editor's Note A fitted bodice, full gathered skirt and sleeves so puffed you could smuggle croissants in them, perfection! Shirred at the back so it's extra comfortable to wear (not a corset in sight) and super flattering. £380.00 AT SELF PORTRAIT

Folk Bow Jacquard Dress Sister Jane The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note This delicate shirred midi dress is adorned with delicate pink and green bows for a touch of Bridgerton magic. Team with cowboy boots to add a Western spin to a retro silhouette. £110.00 AT SISTER JANE

Sleeper Atlanta Rosette Linen Dress Sleeper The Details Composition: 100% Linen Editor's Note Nicola Coughlan is a Sleeper fan and has worn a very similar dress from the brand in a different colourway. The rosette detail adds an element of Y2K bringing this Regency inspired number bang up to date. £305.00 AT COGGLES

The Mini Mansion Dress Selkie The Details Composition: 100% polyester Editor's Note Right, lets be honest you'd be slung in jail if you showed this much leg back in the 1820s, but it's 2024 so team balance bare pins with massive ruffles up top. Selkie are known for their super romantic and whimsical designs and pieces you'll treasure forever. £389.00 AT REVOLVE

Cyan Magnolia Maree Dress Pink City Prints The Details Composition: Organic Cotton Editor's Note See, Regency inspired dressing doesn't need to be scary or over the top. An empire line sundress with bow detail is a glorious warmer weather option. Adjustable tie straps, plus a shirred back make for a perfect fit. £175.00 AT PINK CITY PRINTS

Stanza Dress DÔEN The Details Composition: 52% Cotton, 48% Viscose Editor's Note This Californian brand counts Dakota Johnson among its fans and is the perfect go-to for easy, breezy summer pieces. The puffed sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder for a little bit of collarbone action. £356.00 AT DÔEN

Frankie Silk Dress Reformation The Details Composition: 100% Silk Editor's Note A Bridgerton inspired print on a slinky 90s silhouette? Say no more! Sports a super high split at the back for some extra flirtatious energy. £298.00 AT REFORMATION

Amorette V-Neck Gown Needle & Thread The Details Composition: 100% Recycled Polyester Editor's Note If you are wondering how many ruffles is too many ruffles. The answer is simple - the limit does not exist. Needle & Thread are known for their utterly romantic dresses, perfect for swooshing around a stately home, in search of a quiet library... £475.00 AT NEEDLE & THREAD

Dancing Queen Co-Ord Free People The Details Composition: 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex Editor's Note Ok not technically a dress, but it's ticking all the boxes on our Regency checklist: bows, ruffles and a full skirt. Sporting a high rise waist in super soft fabric, and best of all - pockets. £158.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Waverly Pleated Floral-Print Cotton Bustier Midi Dress Zimmermann The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note Inspired by past eras, this classic silhouette has internal boning to give shape, and a pleated skirt for volume. This delicate pattern would be a bit among the Bridgerton clan, sporting peacocks, botanicals and butterflies. £795.00 AT NET-A-PORTER



How we chose:

Aesthetic: Closing my eyes and channelling Penelope Featherington, I picked the prettiest, sweetest Regency-inspired dresses I could find, each with a modern twist.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and pretty dresses are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.