Regency glamour: 10 of the prettiest Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can wear in 2024

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, (or are our Dad and therefore completely oblivious to social phenomena such as the Eras Tour, WhatsApp and Bridgerton), the latter Netflix sensation can’t have failed to eclipse your social media feeds and TV evenings alike.
We’ve been patiently waiting for Part 2 of Series 3 to drop, drinking in the cast’s sartorial exploits off-screen in the meantime. (Claudia Jessie rewearing her Stella McCartney suit in a sustainable moment gets a big tick from us, as does Nicola Coughlan in literally everything she does and wears). But the wait is finally over and it’s time to find out what’s in store for series 3’s cutest couples.
While Bridgerton has surely affected our flirting style (or is it just us staring longingly at the object of our desires muttering 'I burn for you'), Regency style has been creeping into our wardrobes too. Empire lines, delicate florals and embellishments dazzle in each episode. Did you know that the costume department embraces period silhouettes but not period fabric or details to make each outfit sing on a modern stage?
Firstly, with confidence. Bridgerton-inspired dressing might not be for everyone, but that doesn't make it any less glorious. And let's be honest, puff sleeves certainly aren’t new, they've been doing the rounds for some time but have muscled into centre stage thanks to the period show (where they're no doubt extra puffed up by all that glorious sexual tension in the air).
Pair with robust boots to dial down their femininity, or a contrasting colour heel (see wrong shoe theory) to add an eclectic edge. So if you want to add a touch of Regency magic to your own life, without any of that must-get-married or can’t-vote-nonsense, read on for the best Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can shop now.
The 10 best Bridgerton inspired dresses to buy now:
Yellow Jacquard Midi Dress
Self Portrait
The Details
Composition: 56% Polyester 44% Polymide
Editor's Note
A fitted bodice, full gathered skirt and sleeves so puffed you could smuggle croissants in them, perfection!
Shirred at the back so it's extra comfortable to wear (not a corset in sight) and super flattering.
Folk Bow Jacquard Dress
Sister Jane
The Details
Composition: 100% Polyester
Editor's Note
This delicate shirred midi dress is adorned with delicate pink and green bows for a touch of Bridgerton magic.
Team with cowboy boots to add a Western spin to a retro silhouette.
Sleeper Atlanta Rosette Linen Dress
Sleeper
The Details
Composition: 100% Linen
Editor's Note
Nicola Coughlan is a Sleeper fan and has worn a very similar dress from the brand in a different colourway.
The rosette detail adds an element of Y2K bringing this Regency inspired number bang up to date.
The Mini Mansion Dress
Selkie
The Details
Composition: 100% polyester
Editor's Note
Right, lets be honest you'd be slung in jail if you showed this much leg back in the 1820s, but it's 2024 so team balance bare pins with massive ruffles up top.
Selkie are known for their super romantic and whimsical designs and pieces you'll treasure forever.
Cyan Magnolia Maree Dress
Pink City Prints
The Details
Composition: Organic Cotton
Editor's Note
See, Regency inspired dressing doesn't need to be scary or over the top. An empire line sundress with bow detail is a glorious warmer weather option.
Adjustable tie straps, plus a shirred back make for a perfect fit.
Stanza Dress
DÔEN
The Details
Composition: 52% Cotton, 48% Viscose
Editor's Note
This Californian brand counts Dakota Johnson among its fans and is the perfect go-to for easy, breezy summer pieces.
The puffed sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder for a little bit of collarbone action.
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
The Details
Composition: 100% Silk
Editor's Note
A Bridgerton inspired print on a slinky 90s silhouette? Say no more!
Sports a super high split at the back for some extra flirtatious energy.
Amorette V-Neck Gown
Needle & Thread
The Details
Composition: 100% Recycled Polyester
Editor's Note
If you are wondering how many ruffles is too many ruffles. The answer is simple - the limit does not exist.
Needle & Thread are known for their utterly romantic dresses, perfect for swooshing around a stately home, in search of a quiet library...
Dancing Queen Co-Ord
Free People
The Details
Composition: 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex
Editor's Note
Ok not technically a dress, but it's ticking all the boxes on our Regency checklist: bows, ruffles and a full skirt.
Sporting a high rise waist in super soft fabric, and best of all - pockets.
Inspired by past eras, this classic silhouette has internal boning to give shape, and a pleated skirt for volume.
This delicate pattern would be a bit among the Bridgerton clan, sporting peacocks, botanicals and butterflies.
How we chose:
Aesthetic: Closing my eyes and channelling Penelope Featherington, I picked the prettiest, sweetest Regency-inspired dresses I could find, each with a modern twist.
Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.
Why you should trust me?
Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and pretty dresses are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.
