Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Regency glamour: 10 of the prettiest Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can wear in 2024
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover wish-list

Regency Glamour: 10 of the prettiest Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can wear in 2024

We burn for empire waistlines and delicate florals...

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Clare Pennington
Style Writer
23 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, (or are our Dad and therefore completely oblivious to social phenomena such as the Eras Tour, WhatsApp and Bridgerton), the latter Netflix sensation can’t have failed to eclipse your social media feeds and TV evenings alike. 

We’ve been patiently waiting for Part 2 of Series 3 to drop, drinking in the cast’s sartorial exploits off-screen in the meantime. (Claudia Jessie rewearing her Stella McCartney suit in a sustainable moment gets a big tick from us, as does Nicola Coughlan in literally everything she does and wears). But the wait is finally over and it’s time to find out what’s in store for series 3’s cutest couples.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in Bridgerton
Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton and Victor Alli as John Stirling in Bridgerton

While Bridgerton has surely affected our flirting style (or is it just us staring longingly at the object of our desires muttering 'I burn for you'), Regency style has been creeping into our wardrobes too. Empire lines, delicate florals and embellishments dazzle in each episode. Did you know that the costume department embraces period silhouettes but not period fabric or details to make each outfit sing on a modern stage? 

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.
imone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan's 10 best fashion moments of all time

RELATED: Inspired by Bridgerton? 6 simple ways to perfect Regency-inspired interior design

How to wear a Regency-inspired dress:

Firstly, with confidence. Bridgerton-inspired dressing might not be for everyone, but that doesn't make it any less glorious. And let's be honest, puff sleeves certainly aren’t new, they've been doing the rounds for some time but have muscled into centre stage thanks to the period show (where they're no doubt extra puffed up by all that glorious sexual tension in the air). 

Pair with robust boots to dial down their femininity, or a contrasting colour heel (see wrong shoe theory) to add an eclectic edge. So if you want to add a touch of Regency magic to your own life, without any of that must-get-married or can’t-vote-nonsense,  read on for the best Bridgerton-inspired dresses you can shop now.

The 10 best Bridgerton inspired dresses to buy now:

  • Yellow Jacquard Midi Dress

    Self Portrait

    The Details

    • Composition: 56% Polyester 44% Polymide

    Editor's Note

    A fitted bodice, full gathered skirt and sleeves so puffed you could smuggle croissants in them, perfection!

    Shirred at the back so it's extra comfortable to wear (not a corset in sight) and super flattering. 

  • Folk Bow Jacquard Dress

    Sister Jane

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Polyester

    Editor's Note

    This delicate shirred midi dress is adorned with delicate pink and green bows for a touch of Bridgerton magic. 

    Team with cowboy boots to add a Western spin to a retro silhouette. 

  • Sleeper Atlanta Rosette Linen Dress

    Sleeper

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Linen

    Editor's Note

    Nicola Coughlan is a Sleeper fan and has worn a very similar dress from the brand in a different colourway. 

    The rosette detail adds an element of Y2K bringing this Regency inspired number bang up to date. 

  • The Mini Mansion Dress

    Selkie

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% polyester

    Editor's Note

    Right, lets be honest you'd be slung in jail if you showed this much leg back in the 1820s, but it's 2024 so team balance bare pins with massive ruffles up top. 

    Selkie are known for their super romantic and whimsical designs and pieces you'll treasure forever. 

  • Cyan Magnolia Maree Dress

    Pink City Prints

    The Details

    • Composition: Organic Cotton

    Editor's Note

    See, Regency inspired dressing doesn't need to be scary or over the top. An empire line sundress with bow detail is a glorious warmer weather option. 

    Adjustable tie straps, plus a shirred back make for a perfect fit. 

  • Stanza Dress

    DÔEN

    The Details

    • Composition: 52% Cotton, 48% Viscose

    Editor's Note

    This Californian brand counts Dakota Johnson among its fans and is the perfect go-to for easy, breezy summer pieces. 

    The puffed sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder for a little bit of collarbone action.

  • Frankie Silk Dress

    Reformation

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Silk

    Editor's Note

    A Bridgerton inspired print on a slinky 90s silhouette? Say no more! 

    Sports a super high split at the back for some extra flirtatious energy. 

  • Amorette V-Neck Gown

    Needle & Thread

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Recycled Polyester

    Editor's Note

    If you are wondering how many ruffles is too many ruffles. The answer is simple - the limit does not exist. 

    Needle & Thread are known for their utterly romantic dresses, perfect for swooshing around a stately home, in search of a quiet library...

  • Dancing Queen Co-Ord

    Free People

    The Details

    • Composition: 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex

    Editor's Note

    Ok not technically a dress, but it's ticking all the boxes on our Regency checklist: bows, ruffles and a full skirt. 

    Sporting a high rise waist in super soft fabric, and best of all - pockets. 

  • Waverly Pleated Floral-Print Cotton Bustier Midi Dress

    Zimmermann

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Cotton

    Editor's Note

    Inspired by past eras, this classic silhouette has internal boning to give shape, and a pleated skirt for volume. 

    This delicate pattern would be a bit among the Bridgerton clan, sporting peacocks, botanicals and butterflies.

How we chose:

Aesthetic: Closing my eyes and channelling Penelope Featherington, I picked the prettiest, sweetest Regency-inspired dresses I could find, each with a modern twist.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality. 

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and pretty dresses are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more