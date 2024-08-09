Elsa Hosk just wore not one, not two, but three itsy bitsy bikinis

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emily Ratajkowski please take this as your official first written warning, there’s a new style maven in town and she's gunning for your itsy bitsy floss bikini crown.

No, but seriously the tiny floss bikini is having a major moment this summer and just when we thought we were about to pack away our swimsuit drawer Miss Elsa Hosk enters the chat.

Proving her sartorial style status for the hundredth time this year, Elsa posted a 12 series photo dump (we have the new Instagram update which now allows 20 photos in a carousel to thank) to her 8.6 million Instagram followers yesterday, donning a series of insanely cute outfits she titled "Summer dreams."

Dotted throughout her dainty milkmaid mini and sheer linen dress snaps were not one, not two but three bikini snaps, each just as lust-worthy as the next and designed by the style guru herself as part of a collaboration with celeb swimwear favourite, Heavy Manners.

© Instagram / @hoskelsa Yellow is by far the most popular colour at the minute

The first 'kini shot was a close-up of her killer body, laying on a green towel in a vibrant yellow floss number, complete with pink and white flower designs, a print Elsa has coined ‘La Piscine’.

© Instagram / @hoskelsa Bikini's clearly aren't just for the beach

The next option was more casual and showed the model inside wearing the 'Hotel Chelsea' High Cut Thong Bottoms, a brown and orange geometric pattern, an oversized Betty Boop graphic tee and a set of oversized, yet effortlessly cool sunglasses.

© Instagram / @hoskelsa This set might be our favourite

The third and final 'kini snap featured the mother of one in the 'Lolita, Light Of My Life' set, a metallic pink option. She styled the look with a crochet wrap skirt and topped it off with a bright pink flower in her soaking wet hair.

Elsa’s sultry and stylish bikini snaps come as no surprise, as more often than not she can be found sunning herself on the beach, sometimes sans bikini. The Swedish model has solidified herself as one the hottest a la mode moguls, so much so that she recently collaborated with Kim Kardashian’s intimates and ready-to-wear brand Skims as the face of the new milky sheer collection.

Though autumn weather is unfortunately hot on our heels, at least we can live out our summer holiday dreams through Elsa and her stylish swimwear drawer.