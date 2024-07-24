Elsa Hosk channels utilitarian-chic in pleated shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Three things in life are certain: death, taxes and Elsa Hosk whipping up a new outfit on the reg.

The Swedish model, who forged her career under Victoria’s Secret, entered the fashion game back in 2022 with the launch of her eponymous brand Helsa. Today, her social media feeds are saturated by her own creations, spanning monochrome palettes to ‘Quiet Luxury’ pieces and much more.

Tapping into her signature minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic, Elsa showcased a brand-new look while kicking back in the Hollywood canyons. The 35-year-old wore her label’s Washed Linen Shirt and coordinating Washed Linen Pleated Shorts in black, which featured utilitarian pocket detailing and a trim fit.

Elsa paired the set with some ebony point-toe heels and oversized aviators, adding another layer of cool-girl charisma to the debonair look.

She wore her wavy platinum bob down loose and opted for a barely-there makeup palette, consisting of a peach lip dusting of rose-tinted blush. A thin black belt with gold buckle detailing and a chocolate suede bag were the model’s accessories of choice for the shoot.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Elsa Hosk is a fully-fledged minimalist, often sporting linen sets and monochrome palettes

Deeming the look ‘a classic’ on Instagram, Elsa reinforced her penchant for timeless outfits inspired by her native Stockholm. While the odd hot pink Heavy Manners bikini, avant-garde Viktor and Rolf gown and bubblegum vintage Alaïa dress feature on her socials, there’s little doubt that Elsa is a minimalist at heart.

For example, hot off the heels of her recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian's cult favourite brand Skims, Elsa swapped out her sultry sheer mesh aesthetic for a refined and wholly elegant ensemble.

The fashion entrepreneur debuted in a series of stylish images, while wearing a longline button-up waistcoat, a matching midi skirt, a pair of white heels, a sleek leather handbag and a head scarf fixed under her chin. Oh-so Audrey Hepburn.

The uber-glamorous set in question once again hailed her own brand Helsa Studio. Elsa expressed her love for the co-ord in the ‘gram post: “Never made a white linen set I love more.” If Elsa says minimalism with a splash of luxury linen is back for summer, then we agree.