Sofia Richie, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber: The Best Dressed from the Baby2Baby Gala

Hollywood's most fashionable guests stepped out in style for the annual event

Baby2Baby gala best dressed 2023
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
November is a glorious time for fashion fanatics. 

Almost immediately after the CFDA Fashion Awards, Hollywood’s chicest A-listers step out in style for the annual Baby2Baby gala, an event to help raise money for children living in poverty.

The one thing we love more than a star-studded fashionable affair is one that occurs for a good cause. “The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions of dollars for Baby2Baby and the children living in poverty we serve, bringing together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists in support of our work,” the charity explains on its website.”

The gala also presents an award called the Giving Tree award to a “celebrity mother who embodies the Baby2Baby mission”. This year, it was presented to actress Salma Hayek, introduced on stage by Channing Tatum.

From Sofia Richie in a sheer Chanel dress to Hailey Bieber in her go-to Saint Laurent silhouette, these are the best-dressed guests at this year’s event. 

Zoe Saldaña

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Zoe Saldana attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Monica Schipper
Zoe Saldaña

The actress oozed femininity in a monochromatic rose print mini dress from Balmain paired with Reza jewellery.

Hailey Bieber 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Stefanie Keenan
Hailey Bieber

Cut-out back silhouettes have been at the top of Hailey's special occasion agenda this year. She stunned in yet another sultry black Saint Laurent dress with a gaping back.

Demi Lovato

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Demi Lovato attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Monica Schipper
Demi Lovato

Demi gave the classic satin slip a cool-girl makeover, by pairing the Dolce & Gabbana dress with arm-length gloves.

Kim Kardashian

 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Kim Kardashian attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Stefanie Keenan
Kim Kardashian

Kim also opted for florals in a long-sleeved Balenciaga gown featuring a nude slip and lace statement roses.

Sofia Richie 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Sofia Richie attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Stefanie Keenan
Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie wouldn't be Sofia Richie if she wasn't donning an iconic Chanel look. She captured attention in a black mini dress with a sheer skirt from the label's pre-fall 2018 collection.

Olivia Wilde 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Olivia Wilde attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Stefanie Keenan
Olivia Wilde

After stealing the show in a Magda Butrym bandeau and voluminous skirt at the 2022 gala, Olivia opted for a plunge-neck polka dot slip with a corsage detailing from Balmain SS24.

Normani 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Normani attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Stefanie Keenan
Normani

The Fifth Harmony singer oozed party season glamour in a Dolce & Gabbana dress with arm-length gloves.

Elsa Hosk 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Elsa Hosk attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Monica Schipper
Elsa Hosk

Elsa nailed the quiet luxury aesthetic in a stunning moody red halterneck dress from Alaïa.

Nicole Richie

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Nicole Richie attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)© Monica Schipper
Nicole Richie

Nicole oozed sophistication in a velvet red Alberta Ferretti dress with a train.

Salma Hayek 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Salma Hayek Pinault attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)© Araya Doheny
Salma Hayek

The star of the evening wore a sequin, emerald green Bottega Veneta gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

