Elsa Hosk's ultra-chic outfit is giving major 'Hamptons Mom' energy

Hot off the heels of her recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian's cult favourite brand Skims, Elsa Hosk is swapping out her sultry sheer mesh look for a refined and elegant ensemble that looks like it could take pride of place in a Slim Aarons picture.

Posting to her 8.6 million Instagram followers just yesterday, the Swedish model, mother and fashion entrepreneur stunned in a series of stylised images, donning a crisp white, slim fitting, long-lined button-up waistcoat, a matching midi skirt, a pair of white heels, a sleek leather handbag and a head scarf fixed under her chin in a way Audrey Hepburn would most definitely approve of.

The glamorous set in question is from her own brand Helsa Studio, which launched back in September of 2022. Elsa expressed her love for the co-ord in the ‘gram post, captioning it “Never made a white linen set I love more.” Fans of both the model and the fashion label flocked to the comment section to praise the look, one follower said “A dream look” while another left a simple “impeccable.”

© Instagram / @hoskelsa All that's missing is a Cadillac convertible

Elsa’s 60s-charged look is a far cry from her Milky Sheer three-set Skims look which she debuted just a few days ago, however not too dissimilar to her usual go-to looks.

If you’re a cult follower of the Scandi model, you’ll likely look to her Instagram on the regular for a source of quiet luxury inspiration. More often than not she can be found styling frilled milkmaid dresses with kitten heels, ballet flats with slouchy socks and intricately embroidered dainty maxi skirts with cowboy boots and crop tops.

If Elsa’s recent Hamptons mom-coded look is anything to go by, this summer is all about embracing luxe-white linens with a head scarf accessory.