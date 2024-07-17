Elsa Hosk just debuted Kim Kardashian's new sheer Skims range and it's seriously high-fashion

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian's ready-to-wear and intimates brand SKIMS is a fan favourite amongst both her famous friends and it-girls alike.

Her new collection is giving major high-fashion vibes and who better to front such a campaign than social media’s most favoured style muse, Elsa Hosk.

Elsa took to Instagram to share the news of the pair's collaboration, sharing a series of seriously chic images with her 8.6 million followers. Posing in front of a silver metal door, Elsa styled the new collection (named Milky Sheer) to perfection, layering the 'Milky Sheer Mock Neck Long Sleeve Brief' bodysuit and leggings in the shade 'gunmetal' underneath the 'Long Tube' skirt.

Elsa’s BFF and the creator behind the look Kim was quick to comment on her post, saying “OMG Elsa! I love this on you so much! You’re just so pretty! And this is my fave new @skims collection.” Other famous friends, including her model bestie Ariadna Gutierrez, also commented, leaving a simple “My favorite [sic].”

The brand's Instagram also shared new campaign images of Elsa in a multitude of sheer delights, in one image she posed on a chair in a dusty blue shade of the 'Fits Everybody' high neck bodysuit and Milky Sheer leggings.

© Instagram / @skims There's a reason she's the new 'It' girl

The new collection comes just months after Kimmy called on pop star Sabrina Carpenter to head up the brand's spring campaign. The world's most notable name in the music world at the moment posed in a series of brightly-hued basics and lingerie looks, each style complemented by her rosy blushed cheeks and bouncy blonde locks.

If you’re wanting to get your hands on a Milky Sheer item for yourself, we suggest you set your alarms early as the full collection drops on the Skims website tomorrow at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.