Emily Ratajkowski's date night look is utterly Carrie Bradshaw-coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emily Ratajkowski’s wardrobe oscillates between dog walk-ready joggers and anti-demure date night attire.

The 33-year-old, who recently quashed the patriarchy in a single tank top, enjoyed a night out on the town on Wednesday. Spotted in New York’s Lower East Side, Emily opted for a grey mini dress featuring a sleeveless silhouette, an ash colourway, subtle side ruching and a slinky texture.

The My Body author paired the minimalist number with some black strappy heels and a black shoulder bag in a patent leather.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski chanelled Carrie Bradshaw in her date night look

Emily’s look was a clear borrowing from the famed wardrobe of Carrie Bradshaw. The Sex And The City protagonist slipped into a charcoal mini paired with gold kitten heels in season two, episode fifteen, to embark on a date with Vaughn Wysel. Naturally, a debrief lunch with Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha soon followed.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski’s army-chic outfit is ‘gorpcore’ personified

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski hops on the underwear as outerwear trend in Prada nightdress

© SATC Carrie Bradshaw in SATC © Getty Kendall Jenner's SATC moment

The iconic outfit was recreated by Kendall Jenner last year. The American model stepped out in Paris wearing a fitted tank top dress in grey by Australian brand St Agni. Like Emily, Kendall opted for a black pump pairing, breathing new life into Carrie’s gold-grey combination.

Emily’s attire is proving endlessly versatile. Earlier that day, she was seen walking her dog Colombo in the very same dress, however this time worn with practical trainers for stylish street meandering.

© Getty The model was seen wearing the dress earlier that day

The model wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style with subtle bangs, accessorising with some cat-eye sunglasses and another black leather shoulder bag to finesse her 90s aesthetic.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just showed us the cool-girl way to wear crochet

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski just celebrated her birthday in another itsy bitsy bikini

The Carrie-inspired grey dress follows a particularly unpleasant experience encountered by Emily earlier this week.

During another city outing, the mother-of-one, who was wearing a dark grey tank top, was told to cover up by a male passerby. Turning a highly sexist interaction into an jab at the entire patriarchy, Emily documented the event on social media, writing: "famously not demure, famously not mindful."